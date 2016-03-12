India bans over 300 combination medicines -government official

NEW DELHI, March 12 India has banned the
manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination medicines sold
without approval from the central government, a senior health
ministry official said on Saturday.
Fixed dose combinations are used worldwide to improve
patients' compliance, as it is easier to get them to take one
drug rather than several. But inconsistent enforcement of drug
laws in India has led to the proliferation of hundreds of such
combination medicines entering the market based on approval from
regulators of individual states.
Nearly half the drugs sold in India in 2014 were combination
medicines.
"Now based on responses (and) assessment of products, more
than 300 drugs have been prohibited," KL Sharma, a joint
secretary at the health ministry, told Reuters.
(Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clelia Oziel)