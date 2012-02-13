Microsoft India store down after hackers apparently show user data

NEW DELHI Feb 13 Microsoft India's retail
website was down on Monday after an apparent hack, with a
purportedly Chinese group called Evil Shadow Team posting
doctored screenshots that seemed to be of partially obscured
customers' usernames and passwords.
The Microsoft Store India (www.microsoftstore.co.in) website
showed an error message promising to restore access as quickly
as possible.
The hackers obscured the full usernames and passwords in the
screen shots posted on a blog run by Evil Shadow Team member 7z1
(ps.s.blog.163.com). Writing in Mandarin, 7z1 describes himself
as a "patriotic hacker".
The Indian edition of Microsoft Store is operated by local
company Quasar Media. A spokesman said the company was
investigating.
"I am not sure when the site will be up again or what
happened," spokesman Rahul Roy said.
A spokesman at Microsoft India said he was unable to
immediately comment.