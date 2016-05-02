India amends mining law in boost to cement mergers and banks

| NEW DELHI/MUMBAI
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI May 2 The upper house of
India's parliament on Monday approved an amendment to the mining
law, allowing the transfer of mines from sellers to buyers in a
victory for the State Bank of India (SBI) that had
lobbied for the change.
Under pressure to cut corporate bad debts of more than $120
billion, lenders including SBI have been trying to forge tie-ups
between distressed cement, steel and power companies and those
that are in better shape.
The amendment to the Mines and Mineral Development and
Regulation Act, requested by SBI some three months ago, has now
cleared both houses of parliament and should soon become law.
Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters the changes
were mainly aimed at helping companies sell limestone mining
licences along with their cement plants. It could also
facilitate a merger of the Indian assets of France's Lafarge and
Switzerland's Holcim after a global merger between the two
companies last year created Lafargeholcim.
SBI chair Arundhati Bhattacharya welcomed the move.
"This will enable banks to sell assets to relieve stress in
group accounts," she told Reuters. "Without (the) amendment
selling was becoming untenable as assets were losing value in
the absence of mines."
The deal will help UltraTech Cement Ltd's efforts
to complete a deal to buy heavily indebted Jaiprakash Associates
Ltd's cement plants for 159 billion rupees ($2.39
billion) along with its limestone mines.
UltraTech's finance head Atul Daga told Reuters before the
parliament vote that the amendment would clear the way for the
deal without leaving "any ambiguity on the value of the mines".
He predicted more deals in the sector but did not elaborate.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd, which had also bid for the
Jaiprakash cement plants, said the changes would help it look
for deals in the longer run given its ambition to grow from
being the No.3 player in the country.
"It will allow for consolidation, it will allow for
efficiency, it will allow for scale of operations," Sundeep
Kumar, Dalmia Bharat's corporate affairs head, said ahead of the
upper house vote.
($1 = 66.4425 Indian rupees)
