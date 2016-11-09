UPDATE 2-India's shock bank note ban sparks cash chaos

* Withdrawal of larger bank notes causes confusion
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Indians struggled to pay
for basics goods like food and fuel on Wednesday and fretted
about their savings, after the government withdrew 500 and 1,000
rupee notes from circulation in a bid to flush out money hidden
from the tax man.
The shock measure also sent shudders through the investment
community on a day when the markets were also reeling at the
election of Republican candidate Donald Trump as the next U.S.
president.
India's National Stock Exchange share index slumped
as much as 6.3 percent in early trade before recovering most
losses to close the day off 1.3 percent.
The currency move, announced late on Tuesday night by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bring billions of dollars worth
of unaccounted wealth into the mainstream economy and curb
corruption.
The biggest disruption in decades to cash transactions,
which power much of the rural economy, comes months before a
series of state elections including in India's most populous
Uttar Pradesh state.
Critics have warned that ordinary people who do not have
access to the banking system will be hardest hit, and that Modi
risks upsetting his ruling party's support base of small traders
and businessmen who largely deal in cash.
It will also affect politicians running for office in a
country where there is no state financing for elections and many
campaigns are funded by unaccounted wealth.
"This is a pre-election disaster for political parties, the
piles of cash sitting with them are worthless," said one tax
official, who asked not to be named.
Modi, however, came to office in 2014 promising a war
against the shadow economy that won him support from
middle-class Indians who accuse elite politicians and
businessmen of cheating the system.
"If elections can become cheaper as a result of this
decision, it would be a good beginning," Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley told a news conference.
The replacement of the old currency was also designed to
stop anti-India militants suspected of using fake 500 rupee
notes to fund operations.
NOT ENOUGH CASH
From midnight, the larger bank notes ceased to be legal
tender for transactions other than exchanging them at banks for
smaller notes.
Retailers refused to accept the bills, worth around $7.50
and $15 respectively, and people were unable to access ATMs
after banks closed them down.
Deepak Urs, a staff trainer at a financial services company
in India's southern tech hub of Bengaluru, said he would need to
take time off work to exchange his old notes.
"Once the ATMs start operating, there will be long queues,"
he said. "Maybe tomorrow onwards, every two, three weeks, I will
have to go the ATM or bank to get cash."
India's "black economy," a term widely used to describe
transactions that take place outside formal channels, amounted
to around 20 percent of gross domestic product, according to
investment firm Ambit.
New bills of 500 and 2,000 rupees will be introduced from
Nov. 10. Jaitley said it would take two to three weeks to
replace the old notes, amid concerns over the availability of
cash.
POLICE ON ALERT
Deepak Chhatoi, a salesman at a car varnishing store in
Mumbai, said he had to turn away customers wanting to pay with
larger bills, and could not buy the popular potato sandwich
known as the vada pav.
"I couldn't even have breakfast this morning because there
seems to be a shortage of change in the market," he said.
The extent of the impact of the measures became evident as
petrol stations and hospitals also refused to accept larger
denomination bank notes, even though the government had given
them a waiver to continue accepting them.
Meanwhile, bank ATMs were closed and banks prepared for a
flood of people seeking to exchange larger bank notes for
smaller ones.
They will have to fill a form and show proof of identity to
exchange no more than 4,000 rupees worth of the old notes at any
bank, which is likely to cause further chaos.
Swapan Mandal, a labourer, wanted to withdraw 3,000 rupees
from an ATM and send it to his family in Kolkata, in eastern
India, but was unable to do so.
"I have only 500 rupees notes at home. I don't know if I
will be able to send the money," he said.
A sub-inspector in New Delhi said the police commissioner
had issued orders to watch for disturbances, especially at key
retail outlets like petrol pumps.
"This is a sensitive time. We have to be alert," he said.
TEMPORARY GOLD RUSH
The main opposition Congress party said it supported moves
to attack the shadow economy, but that withdrawing bigger
denomination notes would hit the common man first.
"Modi shows how little he cares about ordinary people of
this country - farmers, small shopkeepers, housewives, all
thrown into utter chaos," said party leader Rahul Gandhi.
"(All the) while the real culprits sit tight on their black
money stashed away abroad or in bullion or real estate."
Indians raced to turn their cash into gold, which jumped
nearly 4 percent to its strongest in more than five weeks as
investors sought safety following Trump's unlikely win.
India is the world's second largest gold consumer and around
a third of its demand comes from the unaccounted sector.
On Tuesday night, jewellers in Mumbai kept shops open until
midnight as panicked people rushed to buy gold with cash, said
Kumar Jain, vice president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association.
On the stock market, real estate firms that depend on cash
transactions were hit particularly hard, with DLF Ltd,
India's biggest property developer, closing 17 percent lower.
But analysts said the move would prove beneficial to India
in the longer term, by ushering in transparency and bringing
transactions into the formal economy, and providing additional
revenue for a country that has long struggled to contain its
fiscal deficits.
It could also lead to easing inflation, raising the prospect
of additional rate cuts from the central bank, which lowered the
key repo rate by 25 basis points last month.
