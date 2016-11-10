Indian banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes

* Long lines outside Indian banks after banknote withdrawal
* PM wants to shrink the shadow economy, boost taxes
* Surprise measure has caused confusion, anger
* Some food prices fall sharply as cash dries up
By Neha Dasgupta and Rajendra Jadhav
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian banks called in
thousands of police on Thursday to manage huge queues outside
branches, as people tried to exchange bank notes abruptly pulled
out of circulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a
crackdown on "black money".
Modi announced the shock move on Tuesday night to ditch 500
and 1,000 rupee notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he
said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for
attacks by Islamist militants against India.
Lines formed before banks reopened after being shut on
Wednesday to prepare for the change, as people tried to swap the
worthless cash for smaller bills or new 2,000 rupee notes being
rushed into circulation and made to be harder to counterfeit.
Some people frustrated by the long wait got into arguments
at Canara Bank near the parliament building in New Delhi, as
people barged into queues that wound through the branch and on
to the street outside.
"Why is there no-one here to manage anything?" shouted one
man, as he jostled with others in the line.
Branch manager S.K. Verma, unable to get through to the
local police station, called an emergency hotline for help.
"I want two policemen deputed outside my branch!" he said.
Twenty police stood outside a nearby outlet of the Reserve Bank
of India, the central bank, letting in customers a few at a
time.
Economists and some businesses, especially those involved in
cashless payments, have welcomed the "demonetisation" scheme as
a vital step towards broadening the formal economy and improving
tax compliance.
But it has disrupted the daily lives of hundreds of millions
of Indians who live in the cash economy that is estimated to
account for a fifth of India's $2 trillion gross domestic
product and who have low confidence in banks or plastic cards.
Fresh produce prices dropped sharply in food markets as
people ran out of cash, or vendors were unable to give change,
while the government ordered hospitals and filling stations to
accept the old money for a few days longer.
CASH CRUNCH
Although a few people were able to exchange their old money
for new notes, there were strict caps on account withdrawals and
most came away with bundles of lower-denomination bills.
People were allowed to make a one-time exchange of 4,000
rupees in cash and one-time account withdrawals of 10,000
rupees, capped at 20,000 rupees per week.
Cash dispensers remained closed and were due to reopen on
Friday.
It was the same story for senior bureaucrats in the
capital's government district and daily labourers in Old Delhi,
where youths reserved places in lines to earn some cash.
Trading of farm commodities around the country was disrupted
for the second day on Thursday and in many markets farmers were
struggling to sell their produce.
Prices of perishable fruit and vegetables have fallen by up
to a quarter as traders were unable to sell them to vendors, who
pay in cash.
"Most transactions of farm commodities are conducted in cash
and since cash is not available we are not able to sell," said
Rohan Ursal, a trader based in Pune in the western state of
Maharashtra.
CLEANER SYSTEM
In television interviews, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
defended the switch, saying India was moving to a "cleaner
system", and rebutting criticism that the government was
resorting to arbitrary and authoritarian methods of running the
economy.
But he said it would take two or three weeks for new 500 and
2,000 rupee notes to be put into circulation, replacing old
notes worth 17 trillion rupees ($256 billion) that can be
exchanged until Dec. 30.
The old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes - until now India's
highest denomination bills worth $7.50 and $15 respectively -
accounted for 86 percent of all cash in circulation, analysts at
Citi have estimated.
One economist said that Modi, by fixating on black money in
the form of physical cash, had failed to recognise how tax
evasion and financial crime works - for example by
under-invoicing to create illicit wealth, using informal hawala
networks to move offshore or buying gold and real estate.
"This very conception of 'black money' is absurd,"
left-leaning economist Prabhat Patnaik wrote in The Citizen, an
online daily.
($1 = 66.4275 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Cathal MacNaughton in New Delhi and
Sankalp Phartiyal in Mumbai; Writing by Douglas Busvine)