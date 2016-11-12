India finmin says taking time to reset ATMs for new bank notes

NEW DELHI Nov 12 India's finance minister said on Saturday it would take time for banks to make changes to automated teller machines to dispense the new bank notes as millions of people lined up at branches to get cash.

Arun Jaitley said ATMs had not been calibrated before the announcement this week to demonetise 500 and 1,000 rupee notes for secrecy reasons. "It is a massive operation, it will take time." (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)