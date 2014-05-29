India's Modi to unveil top 10 policy priorities - aide

NEW DELHI May 29 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is expected to unveil his top 10 policy priorities on
Thursday, seeking to unblock an investment logjam and setting
deadlines for action in order to revive the economy.
A top aide flagged the action points ahead of a cabinet
meeting at which Modi will begin the task of meeting the
aspirations of voters who handed his Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) the strongest electoral mandate in India in 30 years.
"The entire machinery will be geared up to fulfil the
mandate of the new leader," Nripendra Misra, newly named as
principal private secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, told
The Hindu in an interview.
Misra said that Modi's policy priorities will "necessarily
have to be implemented in a time-bound manner". They would focus
on overcoming delays to major infrastructure projects and
addressing why India has become a coal importer, he added.
Reuters reported exclusively last week that Modi was
considering restructuring Coal India, the
state-controlled mining behemoth, in a bid to halt a decline in
output. [IN:nL3N0O6458]
The Prime Minister's Office is expected to become a powerful
centre of policy making under Modi, who has named loyalists such
as Arun Jaitley to key posts like finance but whose cabinet team
lacks strength in depth.
Modi was due to chair a cabinet meeting at 11 a.m. (0530
GMT), his office said, with a briefing to follow afterwards.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)