India to keep regulating seed prices - farm minister

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
NEW DELHI, April 11 India will not allow seed companies such as Monsanto to exploit farmers and will keep regulating seed prices, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh told reporters on Monday.
"Companies like Monsanto should not exploit farmers just because they have technology," he said on the sidelines of a conference.
Last month India cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto's genetically modified cotton seeds by nearly 70 percent, ignoring a threat by the world's biggest seed company to leave if it did.
"Be it seeds or pharmaceutical companies we should see to it that there is no monopoly," Singh said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.