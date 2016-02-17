UPDATE 1-India antitrust body suspects Monsanto JV abused dominant position

(Adds quotes from Monsanto JV)
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's antitrust regulator
has ordered an investigation into a Monsanto joint
venture, saying it suspected the company had abused its dominant
position as a supplier of genetically modified (GM) cotton
seeds.
The case arose as Indian authorities consider whether to
allow commercial growing of the country's first genetically
modified food crop, a technology that promises to improve yields
but sharply divides public opinion in India.
Local farmers and some of their associations, including one
affiliated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, have
complained that Monsanto overprices its products using its
position as supplier of GM seeds used in more than 90 percent of
the country's cotton cultivation.
U.S.-based Monsanto launched a GM cotton variety in India in
2002 despite opposition from critics who questioned its safety,
helping transform the country into the world's top producer and
second-largest exporter of the fibre.
Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India)(MMB), a joint venture with
India's Mahyco, licenses a gene that produces its own pesticide
to a number of local seed companies in lieu of royalties and an
upfront payment. MMB also markets the seeds directly, though the
local licensees together command 90 percent of the market.
Acting on a complaint by India's farm ministry that the JV
was charging "unreasonably high" royalties, the Competition
Commission of India (CCI) said there were indications that MMB
had abused its dominant position and asked its director general
(DG) to complete an investigation within two months.
In its order, the commission also asked the director general
to investigate the role of executives in charge of the business
if any wrongdoing is found.
MMB said it was evaluating the order and its options, but
that it was confident it would be found blameless.
"MMB conducts its business in an honest, transparent and
respectful manner and it remains confident that this will be
evident after all relevant information has been considered by
the CCI," a spokesman said in an email.
"MMB has assured the CCI (of) its full cooperation with the
investigation and we remain confident that all allegations which
the CCI proposes to investigate will be ultimately dismissed in
their entirety."
Its counsel told the CCI that the royalty charged from
Indian seed companies was the lowest in the world, that prices
had come down over time and innovation had to be rewarded.
A minister involved in the issue said the government was
determined to lower GM cotton prices before it potentially
allows the cultivation of GM mustard, final trial reports for
which are being examined by experts.
