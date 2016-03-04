Monsanto threatens to exit India over GM royalty row

| NEW DELHI, March 4
NEW DELHI, March 4 Monsanto Co, the
world's biggest seed company, threatened to pull out of India on
Friday if the government imposed a big cut in royalties that
local firms pay for its genetically modified cotton seeds.
Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India)(MMB), a joint venture with
India's Mahyco, licenses a gene that produces its own pesticide
to a number of local seed companies in lieu of royalties and an
upfront payment. MMB also markets the seeds directly, though the
local licensees together command 90 percent of the market.
Acting on complaints of local seeds companies that MMB was
charging high fees, the farm ministry last year formed a
committee to look into the matter.
The committee has now recommended about a 70 percent cut in
royalty, or trait fee, that the seed companies pay to MMB,
government sources said. The farm ministry is yet to take a
decision on the committee's recommendation.
"If the committee recommends imposing a sharp, mandatory cut
in the trait fees paid on Bt-cotton seeds, MMB will have no
choice but to re-evaluate every aspect of our position in
India," Shilpa Divekar Nirula, Monsanto's chief executive for
the India region, said in a statement.
"It is difficult for MMB to justify bringing new
technologies into India in an environment where such arbitrary
and innovation stifling government interventions make it
impossible to recoup research and development investments," she
said.
Shares of Monsanto India dropped as much as 7 pct
to a near 2-year low before ending down 2.4 pct.
MMB does not publish revenue figures or say how much it
contributes to Monsanto's overall revenue.
Separately, MMB has filed a case in a Delhi court,
challenging the authority of the committee to determine the
trade fee agreed upon by MMB and a number of Indian seed
companies
In a partnership with Mahyco, U.S.-based Monsanto launched a
GM cotton variety in India in 2002 despite opposition from
critics who questioned its safety, helping transform the country
into the world's top producer and second-largest exporter of the
fibre.
In a ruling last month, the Competition Commission of India,
the antitrust regulator, said there were indications that MMB
had abused its dominant position in the country and asked its
director general to complete an investigation within two months.
The government-appointed committee has also recommended
cutting Bt cotton seed prices to about 800 rupees for a packet
of 400 grams. Currently Bt cotton seeds are being sold between
830 and 1100 rupees in different parts of the country.
