Morning News Call - India, February 27

FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and M&A will fare in this environment. INDIA TOP NEWS • India lobbies Trump administration to avert visa threat India has stepped up its lobbying effort against moves in the U. S. Congress to impose curbs on visas for skilled workers that threaten the South Asian nation's tech sector, which employs more than 3.5 million people. • POLL-India's Q4 economic growth seen slowing to near 3-year low India's economy is expected to have slowed sharply to a near three-year low in the final three months of 2016, as demand wilted following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision to ban high-value currency notes, a Reuters poll of economists showed. • Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor's India unit as rival Jio spurs consolidation Bharti Airtel, India's top telecoms network operator, is buying Norwegian Telenor's India unit, in yet another consolidation move in the country's telecoms sector driven by upstart rival Jio's disruptive pricing. • Founder of India's $4 smartphone firm arrested on allegations of fraud The founder of an Indian tech firm that shot to prominence by offering a $4 smartphone has been arrested on allegations of fraud, after a handset dealer accused the company of not refunding him for an unfulfilled order, the police said. • Avenue Supermarts to launch $280 mln IPO on March 8 Avenue Supermarts Ltd will take subscriptions for its initial public offering of up to 18.7 billion rupees on March 8-10 with the listing likely to take place on March 21, the supermarket operator said in a filing released on Friday. • Canadian pension fund manager looks at logistics investment in India The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday. • India to raise about $250 mln from Bharat Electronics share sale India will raise about 16.7 billion rupees from its sale of a 5 percent stake in state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd, the government said on Thursday, part of an asset sales programme to help fund a fiscal deficit. • MobiKwik to invest $45 mln to expand user base Digital payments firm MobiKwik will invest 3 billion rupees this year to expand its user base and rack up $10 billion worth of transactions on its platform, it said in a statement on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • No cuts to U.S. entitlement programs in Trump budget-Mnuchin U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. • S.Korea's acting president declines to extend corruption probe South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn will not extend the current special prosecutor's investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye, Hwang's office said. • Moonlight' nabs first Oscar, Trump and Streep center stage Mahershala Ali won his first Oscar on Sunday for his supporting role in "Moonlight," kicking off what could be a big night for diversity at the Academy Awards. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,924.50, trading down 0.5 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, helped by bunched-up inflows after a long weekend. • Indian government bonds will likely open higher tracking a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.87 pct-6.92 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.38 rupees, yielding 6.91 pct on Feb. 23. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials. • Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally. • The dollar slipped to a more than two-week low against the yen on Monday, as investors awaited this week's speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on tax reform. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields dropped to five-week lows on Friday, pressured by declines in Europe amid persistent political uncertainty and a soft batch of U.S. data that suggested a more mixed outlook for the world's largest economy. • Oil prices edged higher with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains. • Gold prices held firm near 3-1/2-month highs hit in the previous session as investors await more clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.68/66.71 February 23 $58.84 mln $388.15 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.22 pct Month-to-date $1.33 bln $1.31 bln Year-to-date $1.32 bln $1.20 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.83 Indian rupees) (Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)