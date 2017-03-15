Morning News Call - India, March 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an industry event in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at conference on strengthening railway transport connectivity in South and South-West Asia in New Delhi. 10:00 am: PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor at an event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at an event in New Delhi. 10:45 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: SEBI Whole Time Member G. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Rising food prices push up Indian Feb retail inflation Indian retail price inflation picked up in February, after having cooled the previous month to its lowest in at least five years, supporting the view that the Reserve Bank of India no longer has room to ease monetary policy. • India's core inflation eases to 4.83 pct in Feb y/y India's annual core consumer price inflation was seen at around 4.83 percent in February, easing from 5.08-5.10 percent in January, according to a snap poll of two analysts by Reuters on Tuesday. • Sun Pharma says U.S. FDA to lift ban on Mohali plant exports India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said U.S. regulators plan to lift a ban on its Mohali plant in northern India, paving the way for a resumption of exports to the company's biggest market after four years. • India has no plans to cut sugar import tax for now -minister India has no plans to cut the sugar import tax for now, the food minister said on Tuesday, citing ample domestic stocks and criticising the Indian Sugar Mills Association for projecting output forecasts below the government estimate. • Motor racing-Perez in the pink as Force India change livery Force India's Formula One cars will sport a new pink livery this season after the team signed a sponsorship deal with Austrian water technology company BWT. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump paid $38 mln in taxes in 2005 -White House U.S. President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns. • Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey. • South Korean prosecutors summon ousted leader Park over scandal South Korean prosecutors summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye for questioning next week about a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal as president, the prosecutors' office said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,117.00, trading up 0.2 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, as investors will likely remain on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today. • Indian government bonds will likely fall in early trade after inflation accelerated in February, damping hopes of a rate cut in Asia’s third-largest economy, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to tighten interest rates later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.88 pct-6.93 pct band today. The bond had closed at 100.48 rupees, yielding 6.90 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast. • Asian stocks slipped as investors took profits before a U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the remainder of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully priced in by markets. • The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook. • U.S. long-dated and benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday after a drop in oil prices was viewed as a deflationary sign, but the drop in yields was limited as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday. • U.S. oil prices rose more than 2 percent in early Asian trade, recovering from a three-month low after industry data showed a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and Goldman Sachs put a positive spin on OPEC's compliance with output cuts. • Gold prices held steady ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, with the U.S. central bank widely expected to raise interest rates. 