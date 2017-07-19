FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, July 19
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月19日 / 凌晨3点32分 / 1 天前

Morning News Call - India, July 19

路透新闻部

8 分钟阅读

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: UltraTech Cement earnings call in Mumbai.
    10:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs chairperson Vanaja N Sarna and
GSTN officials to be present at an event in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju to speak at Air Cargo
Summit in New Delhi.
    2:30 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to be present at an event in New
Delhi.
    2:30 pm: New India Assurance CMD G Srinivasan to be present at FICCI policy
launch event in Mumbai.
    6:00 pm: Canara Bank earnings call in Mumbai.

    
    LIVECHAT - OIL FOCUS
    Strong Chinese demand and signs of a slowdown in U.S. output is keeping
crude oil prices supported for now. However, Brent is at similar levels as its
average price since 2015, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. And, most
price changes since 2015 have occurred in the first half, or towards the end, of
a year. Overall, the second halves of every year since 2015 have seen relatively
little price movement. Oil market veteran Cornelia Meyer, Chairman & Chief
Economist, LBV Asset Management, Gasol PLC, joins us at 11:30 am IST to discuss
what's next for oil markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Flipkart ups odds of buying Snapdeal with raised bid
    E-commerce firm Flipkart's sweetened takeover offer of up to $950 million
for Snapdeal has improved the chances of a deal between the two rivals, though
some sticking points are still being hashed out, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
    • Ahead of privatisation, Air India eyes bumper staff buyout
Air India is drawing up a proposal to offer voluntary buyouts to just over a
third of its 40,000 employees, two government officials said, in what would be
one of the largest such offers in India's state sector, as the airline slashes
costs ahead of a 2018 sale.
    • Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.
    • UltraTech Cement June-Qtr consol profit up 15 percent 
UltraTech Cement reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net
profit on Tuesday.
    • Philip Morris takes aim at young people in India, and health officials are
fuming
S. K. Arora spent more than three years trudging through the Indian summer heat
and monsoon rains to inspect tobacco kiosks across this sprawling megacity,
tearing down cigarette advertisements and handing out fines to store owners for
putting them up. But as fast as he removed the colorful ads, more appeared.

    • Indian banks need at least $2.8 billion extra provisioning for bankruptcy
cases - India Ratings 
Indian banks taking 12 of the country's largest defaulters to bankruptcy court
under a central bank directive, will need to make additional provisioning of at
least 180 billion rupees, India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday.

    • Government's demand for additional tax premature, Reliance Industries says
The government's demand for additional share in the profits and royalty from the
contractors of Panna Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields is "premature", Reliance
Industries said in a statement on Tuesday.
    • Dengue kills 21 in Indian tourist hotspot, crisis looms 
A dengue outbreak has killed at least 21 people in Kerala in the past three
weeks, a government official said, adding that there was a shortage of medicines
and health workers to tackle the crisis in the tourist hotspot.

        
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Republican push to end Obamacare collapses in U.S. Senate
Republican efforts to overhaul or repeal Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate
on Tuesday, dealing a sharp setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican
Party's seven-year quest to kill former President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law.
    • Japan business mood steady at high levels as economy recovers -Reuters
Tankan
Japanese manufacturers' and service providers' business confidence held steady
at high levels in July, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday, underlining the
central bank's upbeat view on the economy.
    • Trump, Putin had previously undisclosed visit at G20 dinner
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a
previously undisclosed conversation during a dinner for G20 leaders at a summit
earlier this month in Germany, a White House official said on Tuesday.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,870.00, up 0.12 percent from previous
close
    • The Indian rupee will likely be steady to higher against the dollar in
opening trade, underpinned by overnight losses in the greenback after
unsuccessful attempts to pass through the U.S. healthcare bill raised concerns
over President Donald Trump’s ability to push through other promised economic
reforms.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher tracking overnight gains
in U.S. Treasury prices. However, the rise may be capped ahead of fresh supply
of notes later this week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing
in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.44 percent-6.49 percent band today.

        
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • A Netflix rally boosted the Nasdaq Composite to a record high on Tuesday
while Goldman Sachs Group dragged the Dow lower as earnings take center stage on
Wall Street.
    • In Asia, investor sentiment was supported by a raft of upbeat economic
news out of China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.16 percent in early trade at its highest since April 2015.
    • The dollar stayed on the defensive as investors wagered any further
tightening in the United States would be slow at best, while optimism on China's
economy underpinned Asian shares and commodities.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about the
latest political drama in Washington around healthcare legislation, with weak
economic data adding to the uncertainty about the pace of future interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve.
    • Oil prices fell after a rise in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing high
output from OPEC producers revived concerns of a fuel supply overhang.
    • Gold prices held steady after hitting their highest in over two weeks in
the previous session, buoyed as the dollar hovered near ten-month lows.

    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES    DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.31/64.34  July 18          $49.33 mln  $19.28 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.83 pct     Month-to-date    -$5.76 mln  $1.63 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.58 bln   $19.63 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
($1 = 64.32 Indian rupees)

 (Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)

