FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Morning News Call - India, July 28
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨3点23分 / 1 天内

Morning News Call - India, July 28

路透新闻部

7 分钟阅读

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9.15 am: Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti to inaugurate Jal Manthan-IV in
New Delhi.
    10.00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal, Telecom Secretary Aruna
Sundarajan and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at CII Fintech event in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: ITC annual general meeting in Kolkata.
    11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    3.00 pm: Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan at an exhibition
event in New Delhi. 
    4.00 pm: Larsen & Toubro earnings briefing in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - AUSTRALIA FOCUS 
    The lower-than-expected consumer price data failed to boost the Aussie
dollar to break at 80 cents against the dollar. At the same time, the RBA
governor made it clear there's no need to move in lock step with central banks
that are tightening. At 09:30 am IST, Wayne Cole, Reuters chief treasury
correspondent, joins us from Sydney to discuss the market reaction and RBA
outlook after the inflation data. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Maruti Suzuki profit disappoints on costs, tax hit
    Maruti Suzuki posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates even though
sales grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new
nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
    • Indian businesses blindsided by unclear sales tax rules
    India's nationwide sales tax was meant to unify the $2 trillion economy and
make it easier for companies to transact across state borders. Nearly a month
on, many are finding that doing business is more complicated than ever.

    • Once 'fragile' India gets thumbs up even as rates set to fall ]
    When Fed taper fears jolted emerging markets in 2013, India was one of the
worst hit and was forced to raise interest rates to underpin its tumbling
markets.
    • ICICI Bank seeing "positive" trend on bad loans 
    ICICI Bank Ltd said it was optimistic about containing its bad loans after
the three months to June saw the smallest rise in soured assets for seven
quarters.
    • Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war
    Idea Cellular Ltd reported a third straight quarterly loss, reeling in the
wake of a price war wrought by upstart entrant Reliance Jio.
    • Axis Bank agrees to buy payments wallet provider FreeCharge for $60
million
    Axis Bank Ltd said it had agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider
FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for 3.85 billion rupees.
    • Dr Reddy's first-quarter profit slumps on pricing pressures in U.S.
    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said its first-quarter profit more than halved
from a year ago, as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressures in its biggest
market, the United States, dragged on the drugmaker's earnings.
    • Indian coal utilities seek state funds or tariff hike to cut emissions 
Indian power companies are seeking billions of dollars of federal funding to
retrofit coal-fired plants to cut emissions, saying hefty tariff increases would
otherwise be needed to pay for the technology, according to internal documents.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. Senate slaps new sanctions on Russia, putting Trump in corner
    The U.S. Senate voted almost unanimously to slap new sanctions on Russia,
putting U.S. President Donald Trump in a tough position by forcing him to take a
hard line on Moscow or veto the legislation and infuriate his own Republican
Party.
    • Japan household spending jumps most since 2015 in sign of sustainable
growth
    Japanese household spending in June jumped the most since 2015 as job
availability improved to a fresh 43-year high, in a sign the tightening labour
market is helping push up wages and consumer spending - albeit gradually.

    • Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending; profit plunges
    Amazon.com reported a jump in retail sales along with a profit slump, as its
rapid, costly expansion into new shopping categories and countries showed no
sign of slowing.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,988.50, 0.82 percent lower from previous
close.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to trade steady in early session ahead
of a fresh supply of notes later today, while underlying sentiment remains
positive amid bets the nation’s Monetary Policy Committee will go for a rate cut
at its review next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing
in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.47 percent band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar in opening
trade, in line with Asian peers, after the greenback came off its multi-month
lows tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields amid strong economic data from the
world’s biggest economy.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • A swoon in technology and transportation shares led the S&P 500 slightly
lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow
industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon.
    • Asian stock markets sagged after U.S. tech shares retreated from recent
rallies, though optimism on U.S. corporate earnings and the global economy
underpinned overall sentiment.
    • The dollar stalled against its major peers, its mild bounce earlier
petering out ahead of the second quarter U.S. economic growth data due later in
the session.
    • U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as the market was weighed down by
government and corporate debt supply, and as investors evaluated the Federal
Reserve's statement that it is closer to paring its balance sheet.
    • Oil prices edged lower but were still near 8-week highs, buoyed by a
decline in U.S. inventories and OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb production.
    • Gold prices steadied after retreating from over six-week highs hit in the
previous session, but was still on track for a third weekly gain.
    

                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.12/64.15  July 27          $291.69 mln  $104.66 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.8 pct      Month-to-date    $200.14 mln  $2.97 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.79 bln    $20.97 bln
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    
    ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)
    
    

 (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below