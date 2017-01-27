CORRECTED-Morning News Call - India, January 27

(Corrects the third story in the INDIA TOP NEWS section to clarify the name of the mutual fund company as Fidelity Investments and not Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKETS Kit Juckes, global macro strategist at Societe Generale joins us at 3.30 pm for a look at the themes shaping markets as 2017 gets underway. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries India's finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on Feb. 1, senior aides and officials said, despite counting on revenues from a national sales tax whose launch date is still unknown.  India mulls reviving colonial-era gold mines with $2 bln reserves India is planning to revive a cluster of colonial-era gold mines - shut for 15 years but with an estimated $2.1 billion worth of deposits left - as the world's second-largest importer of the metal looks for ways to cut its trade deficit, officials said.  U.S.-based Fidelity marks down value of India's e-commerce giant Flipkart U.S.-based mutual fund Fidelity Investments has marked down the value of its holding in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services by around 36 percent.  Tata Steel's UK pensions trustee warns deficit to surge Tata Steel UK's pension scheme deficit is set to balloon to $1.25-$2.5 billion and Britain's largest steelmaker believes it could face insolvency unless a way can be found to tackle it, the scheme's trustee has told members.  India to fill Mangalore strategic reserve with UAE oil India signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday that allows the Gulf OPEC country to fill half of an underground crude oil storage facility at Mangalore that is part of New Delhi's strategic reserve system.  India's Wipro expects muted growth amid growing protectionism Wipro, India's third-largest software services exporter, forecast muted revenue growth for its third quarter as clients in its biggest market, the United States, await clarity on business policies under the Donald Trump administration.  Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit soars 48 pct on sales of pricier cars Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for its pricier vehicles such as the Brezza crossover offset a cooling of overall sales growth caused by India's demonetisation move.  Indian regulator bars liquor tycoon Mallya from capital markets India's capital markets regulator on Wednesday barred liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and six others from participating in the country's securities market for allegedly diverting funds from whiskey maker United Spirits.  Peugeot plans cautious return to manufacturing in India PSA Group will return to the fast-growing Indian market by 2020, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, unveiling a modest production deal with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump to seek quick progress with Japan's Abe on replacement trade deal President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.  U.S.-Mexico crisis deepens as Trump aide floats border tax idea The White House on Thursday floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern U.S. border, sending the peso plummeting and deepening a crisis between the two neighbors.  Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved Toshiba Corp faces a day of reckoning, when it is expected to offer an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business, but this will be only a step in a series of tough choices on the Japanese conglomerate's survival. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,660.50, down 0.4 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as renewed optimism about U.S. economic outlook ahead of quarterly growth numbers and upbeat corporate earnings boosted demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely open lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a fresh debt sale later today.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.41 pct-6.47 pct band today. The bond had closed at 103.87 rupees, yielding 6.42 pct on Jan. 25. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark, while the latest wave of earnings rolled in.  Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.  The dollar edged up, rebounding from a seven-week low on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook and corporate earnings, although U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies raised uncertainties for global trade.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from a four-week high, after strong investor demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing government debt supply.  Oil prices were stable, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop up the market by cutting supplies.  Gold held near two-week lows as the dollar strengthened on the new U.S. administration's plans to spur growth, leaving the metal on track to end the week lower for the first time since late December. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.97/68.00 January 25 $202.43 mln $31.14mln 10-yr bond yield 6.71 pct Month-to-date -$395.38 mln -296.73mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.07 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)