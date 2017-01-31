Morning News Call - India, January 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh
Abhishek at an event in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi.
12:00 pm: Government to table economic survey in parliament at New Delhi.
1:00 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian to brief media after
tabling Economic Survey in parliament at New Delhi.
2:00 PM: Hasmukh Adhia and Chairman CBDT Sushil Chandra to brief media at
New Delhi.
5:00 pm: Government to release December infrastructure output data at New
Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Health budget may rise after minister warns of funding crunch
India's health ministry is likely to see a substantial increase in funding,
after it warned that its programmes were short of cash and sought more than $1.2
billion in additional money, according to government officials and documents
seen by Reuters.
As price war rages, Vodafone India seeks merger with rival Idea Cellular
Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed on Monday it was in talks to merge its
Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal that would
create a new market leader better able to contest a brutal new price war.
India to explore mining potential with massive aerial survey
India will launch its biggest aero geophysical survey of minerals next month to
unearth deep-seated resources such as gold and copper, as it seeks to develop
its mining industry and reduce its dependence on imports.
RBI lifts ATM cash withdrawal limits from Feb 1
The Reserve Bank of India will remove limits placed on daily cash withdrawals
from automated teller machines from Feb. 1 and will also lift all curbs on
branch withdrawals from current account, cash credit and overdraft accounts with
immediate effect, it said in a circular on Monday.
India cedes top coal importer spot back to China as growth trend stalls:
Russell
India has surrendered its status as the world's top importer of coal back to
China, with its overseas purchases in 2016 falling to less than 200 million
tonnes.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump fires top government lawyer for defiance on immigration order
U.S. President Donald Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer Sally
Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the
White House and saying the Justice Department would not defend his new travel
restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched
President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to
dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most
of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama
administration.
Japan Dec industrial output rises 0.5 percent, beats expectations
Japan's factory output rose for a second straight month in December and
household spending fell less than expected, in a welcome - if modest - sign of
economic recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,636.50, down 0.20 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking
broad weakness in the greenback stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's
immigration curbs, even as concerns about the impact of his policies on global
trade thwarted risk appetite. The rupee ended at 67.95 to the dollar yesterday,
also its highest since Jan. 17.
Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, as caution
persists ahead of the government's economic survey later today and federal
budget for the next fiscal year tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct
bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.38 pct-6.43 pct band today. The
bond had closed at 104.00 rupees, yielding 6.40 pct yesterday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Major U.S. stock indexes posted their largest drop so far in 2017 on
Monday as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump
was a reminder that some of the U.S. president's policies are not
market-friendly.
Asian shares were on the defensive as stringent curbs on travel to the
U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is
serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.
The dollar wobbled after tumbling overnight against the yen, which
benefited from its safe-haven status as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough
stance on immigration rattled investors and curbed risk appetite.
Most U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday before the Federal Reserve
meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and ahead of a heavy week of data, while
long-dated bonds were weighed down by Microsoft's $17 billion debt sale.
Brent fell around 5 percent from their early January peak as rising U.S.
drilling activity offset efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut output in an
effort to prop up the market.
Gold edged up on a weaker dollar and worries over U.S. policy under
President Donald Trump, with focus shifting to this week's meeting of the
Federal Reserve.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.01/68.04 January 30 $89.51 mln -$0.74 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.7 pct Month-to-date -$180.98 mln -$135.65 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees)
