Morning News Call - India, February 2

FACTORS TO WATCH
11:30 pm: S&P Global Ratings analysts to discuss impact of Union Budget via
conference call in Mumbai.
2:00 pm: Moody's & ICRA webcast on impact of Union Budget in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India unveils budget for recovery, and the poor, after cash crackdown
India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in
government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to
win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black
India looks at creating oil giant to take on global rivals
India looks at creating oil giant to take on global rivals
India plans to create a giant oil company by combining state-owned firms,
finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, as the world's third largest
oil consumer looks to better compete with global majors in acquiring foreign
assets.
Indian factory activity returns to modest growth in January -PMI
Indian factory activity returned to modest growth in January, bouncing from
a contraction in December triggered by the government's scrapping of high value
banknotes, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
India sticks to bank spending plan, no bumper recapitalisation yet
India stuck to a previously planned injection of $1.5 billion for
state-owned banks in the coming financial year, disappointing hopes for a
broader recapitalisation and fuelling concern that some may trim lending to keep
afloat.
Fears of U.S. visa overhaul push Indian IT stocks lower
Shares of Indian technology companies deepened losses on Wednesday as
investors worried U.S. President Donald Trump and legislators would impose
tougher rules on skilled-worker visas that those firms rely on.
POLL-Reserve Bank of India seen cutting rates Feb. 8 to boost demand after
cash crunch
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates next week to
help revive demand, which has taken a hit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
currency crackdown, a Reuters poll showed.
On eve of state polls, Modi looks to clean up campaign funding
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved to clean up political funding with
limits on cash donations and new "election bonds", but some politicians and
election officials said the measures would have limited impact.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
EXCLUSIVE-Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam
-sources
The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government
program designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on
Islamist extremism, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, remains upbeat on economy
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in its first
meeting since President Donald Trump took office, but painted a relatively
upbeat picture of the U.S. economy that suggested it was on track to tighten
monetary policy this year.
Facebook eases past Wall Street estimates, sees spending up in 2017
Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on
Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that
controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements
had little impact on its financial performance.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,702.00, down 0.40 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as demand for the greenback weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve
did not offer more clarity on further rate increases.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as the Federal Reserve kept
the funds rate unchanged but remained upbeat about the U.S. economy, suggesting
it was on track to raise interest rates this year. The yield on the benchmark
6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct-6.45 pct band
today, a dealer with a state-run bank said. The bond had closed at 103.84
rupees, yielding 6.43 pct, yesterday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday to cap a four-day losing streak,
buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest
rates unchanged, as expected.
Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any
immediate rate hike.
U.S. Treasury prices pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
kept interest rates unchanged and painted a relatively upbeat picture of the
U.S. economy, without adopting a very hawkish tone.
Oil prices fell after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline
stockpiles rose sharply, although signs that OPEC and other producers are
holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.
Gold edged up early on a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept
U.S. interest rates steady.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.39/67.42 February 1 $13.76 mln $120.92 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date -$6.39 mln $8.84 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 67.48 Indian rupees)
