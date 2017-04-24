Morning News Call - India, April 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
3:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
• Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders US visa review
For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of
the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States
comes at a bad time.
• HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
Shares in HDFC Bank, India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record
high thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans
portfolio.
• Diamond miners have India in sight with Real is Rare slogan
The world's top diamond producers will try to spur demand in India with the
launch of their "Real is Rare" slogan in September, after the withdrawal of
high-value bank notes dented the world's third biggest diamond market.
• Narayana Hrudayalaya to buy NewRise Healthcare
Indian healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd said it would
buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd for an enterprise
value of 1.80 billion rupees.
• ACC Q1 profit beats estimates on higher cement sales volume
India's ACC Ltd, a unit of the world's largest cement maker, Lafargeholcim
Ltd, reported a 9 percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, but beat
analysts' expectations, helped by stronger cement sales volume.
• L&T signs deal with South Korea's Hanwha for artillery guns
Indian engineering firm Larsen & Toubro signed a deal with South Korea's
Hanwha Techwin to supply artillery guns to the Indian army in a deal estimated
to be 4.5 billion rupees, the two firms said.
• India plans home delivery of petroleum products
India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to
consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the
oil ministry tweeted.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
• France's Macron appears set for Elysee in runoff with Le Pen
Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on
Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff
alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
• North Korea says it is ready to strike U.S. aircraft carrier
North Korea said on Sunday it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to
demonstrate its military might, in the latest sign of rising tension as U.S.
President Donald Trump prepared to call the leaders of China and Japan.
• Afghan Taliban's brazen attack eclipses Trump's "mother of all bombs"
Eight days after the U.S. military dropped its largest ever conventional
bomb on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan, Taliban
militants breached an army base in the north of the country and killed scores of
local soldiers.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
• The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,143.50, up 0.2 pct from its previous
close.
• The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as risk appetite improved after independent centrist Emmanuel
Macron took the lead in the first round of French presidential elections.
• Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking gains in U.S.
Treasury yields, after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French
presidential election, qualifying for the May 7 runoff alongside far-right
leader Marine Le Pen. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026
is likely to trade in a 6.90 pct - 6.95 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
• U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist
Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential
election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.
• Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near three-week high with broader
investor risk sentiment improving after centrist Emmanuel Macron took a step
towards the French presidency after the weekend's voting.
• The euro scaled five-month highs against the dollar in early Asian trading
after the centrist candidate swept to victory in the first round of the French
presidential election, reducing the risk of an anti-establishment shock in the
final round.
• U.S. Treasury debt futures prices fell on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel
Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
• Oil prices recovered some ground following last week's big losses, driven
by expectations that OPEC will extend a pledge to cut output to cover all of
2017, although a relentless rise in U.S. drilling capped gains.
• Gold fell nearly 1 percent to its weakest in two weeks after centrist
Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election,
boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 64.59/64.62 April 21 -$16.90 mln $38.54 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.16 Month-to-date -$367 mln $3.89 bln
Year-to-date $6.42 bln $9.36 bln
