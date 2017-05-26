Morning News Call - India, May 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Container Corporation earnings conference call in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC REVIEW Gavin Maguire, Reuters Asia Editor-In-Charge for Commodities, and Henning Gloystein, Reuters Asia Deputy Editor for Commodities, join us to deconstruct OPEC's May 25 decision, and what it might mean for supply and prices going forward at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi's generics-only drugs plan worries health experts, Indian pharma sector India's plan to bring in a law to ensure doctors prescribe medicines only by their generic names risks proliferating the sale of substandard drugs in a country where regulation is already lax, doctors and pharmaceutical executives say. • Coal India wins tax-cut boost as environmentalists fret State-run Coal India Ltd, saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial government decision to more than halve the local sales tax on the fuel after a jump in local supplies. • Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, plans to reduce investment in biosimilars to sharpen its focus on building a portfolio of high-margin respiratory products, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. • IDBI Bank unveils turnaround plan amid fears of debt default India's IDBI Bank on Thursday set out a turnaround plan that includes raising additional capital and selling non-core assets to help the state-run lender to improve its financial position and reassure investors anxious about a possible debt default. • Infosys touts plan to hire Americans in face of visa pressures Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco. • Thyssen, Tata see 400-600 million euros of potential savings - report German industrial group Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel expect a merger of their European steel businesses to yield annual savings of 400 to 600 million euros, a German magazine reported on Thursday. • India's IOC March-qtr profit jumps 85 percent Indian Oil Corp said on Thursday net profit rose 85 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew. • Mexico's Bimbo enters India with 65 percent stake in Ready Roti Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-Kim's rocket stars: The trio behind North Korea's missile programme After successful missile launches, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un often exchanges smiles and hugs with the same three men and shares a celebratory smoke with them. • In blow to Trump, U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban In a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump, a U.S. appeals court refused on Thursday to reinstate his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations, calling it discriminatory and setting the stage for a showdown in the Supreme Court. • OPEC, non-OPEC extend oil output cut by 9 months to fight glut OPEC and non-members led by Russia decided on Thursday to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 as they battle a global glut of crude after seeing prices halve and revenues drop sharply in the past three years. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,480.00, down 0.15 pct from its previous close • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher in early trade as the dollar remains rangebound ahead of the second reading of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product. However, tepid risk sentiment following a drop in oil prices is expected to weigh on the currency, dealers said. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices, though fresh supply of notes may limit the gains. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.77 pct-6.83 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the market propped up by gains in the consumer discretionary sector after strong reports from Best Buy and other retailers. • Japan's Nikkei share average remained solidly on track for a winning week on Friday, underpinned by record closing highs on Wall Street even as a firmer yen put a damper on sentiment. • Commodity currencies got off to a shaky start on Friday, having tracked oil prices lower, after a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed some investors who had hoped for larger production cuts. • U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Thursday on doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than once by the end of 2017 as it signaled it is preparing to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year. • Oil markets remained weak after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs. • Gold edged lower as the dollar steadied due to weakness in commodity currencies after an extension of output curbs by OPEC and other producing nations left investors hoping for bigger cuts disappointed. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.54/64.57 May 25 $91.25 mln $3.25 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.08 Month-to-date $1.45 bln $3.15 bln Year-to-date $7.88 bln $12.55 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.61 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)