2 天前
Morning News Call - India, July 13
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨3点18分 / 2 天前

Morning News Call - India, July 13

路透新闻部

6 分钟阅读

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:45 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu
and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak an event in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha
at an event in New Delhi.
    11:30 am: Skoda Octavia launch event in New Delhi.
    12:30 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra Mini Van launch event in Mumbai.
    2:50 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an
event in New Delhi.
    3:00 pm: JSW Energy annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai.
    
    GMF: SAMSUNG BEATS INTEL
    The South Korean chip-making giant is on track to become the world's biggest
despite the recall of millions of its Galaxy Note S7 device last year and the
prosecution of its chief Jay Y. Lee. Reuters correspondents in Seoul - Vincent
Lee and Joyce Lee - will discuss the next goals for Samsung from here, at 10:00
am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • June inflation slowest in more than 5 years
    India's annual retail inflation eased in June to its slowest pace in more
than five years, as food prices fell, building pressure on the central bank to
cut interest rate when it meets for a monetary policy review on Aug 2.

    • Reliance Jio acknowledges systems breach in police complaint
    Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is looking into reports of a major leak of user
data, has filed a police complaint alleging "unlawful access to its systems," a
police officer involved in the investigation said on Wednesday.
    • SEBI asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market 
    India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday
solicited feedback from market participants on how to grow and develop equity
derivative markets in the country.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump says he does not fault son for meeting Russian lawyer
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not fault his son
Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential
election campaign and that he was unaware of the meeting until a few days ago.
 
    • Fed's Yellen says rate and portfolio plans on track, cautions on inflation
    The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates and begin
winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral
rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said on Wednesday.
    • U.S. informs South Korea plans to start talks to amend trade pact
    The United States notified South Korea on Wednesday it plans to start
negotiating amendments to a five-year-old free trade agreement with Seoul and
called a meeting to kick off the talks for next month.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures was at 9,876.50, up 0.41 pct from previous close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar tracking Asian
peers, as the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech pushed back bets for a
U.S. interest rate hike later this year on concerns over low inflation, bringing
U.S. Treasury yields to multi-week lows and hurting demand for the greenback.  
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The Dow rose to a record high close while U.S. stocks kept their upward
momentum Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional
testimony to gradually raise interest rates.
    • Asian shares scaled a two-year top as investors wagered policy tightening
in the United States would be glacial at best, lifting Wall Street to record
peaks and lowering bond yields almost everywhere.
    • The dollar was capped against a basket of currencies early after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not sound as hawkish as many had anticipated,
while the Canadian dollar stood near a 13-month high after its country's central
bank hiked interest rates for the first time since 2010.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen dampened expectations for an interest rate hike later this year and in
2018, as she remained cautious about inflation.
    • Oil dipped as producer club OPEC said it expected demand for its crude to
decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to a market surplus in 2018
despite efforts to tighten supply.
    • Gold prices held steady after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair said the central
bank would only gradually tighten monetary policy, curbing speculation that
interest rates would rise more than once this year.
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.54/64.57  July 12          $56.0 mln     $364.43 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.86 pct     Month-to-date    -$219.11 mln  $1.47 bln
                                Year-to-date     $8.37 bln     $19.47 bln
    
    
($1 = 64.54 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

