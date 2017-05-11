India's regulator clears use of GM mustard, final approval awaited

NEW DELHI May 11 A government panel has
formally cleared an application seeking approval for commercial
use of what would be India's first genetically modified (GM)
food crop and has now put the ball in politicians' court to give
their final approval.
The environment ministry's Genetic Engineering Approval
Committee (GEAC) on Thursday recommended the commercial use of
indigenously developed GM mustard, loosely called rapeseed, two
government sources said.
Now, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave has to make a
decision in consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Dave could not immediately be reached for comment.
Late last year Reuters reported that the GEAC gave its
technical clearance for GM mustard, following multiple reviews
of crop trial data generated over almost a decade.
In its recent report, a government think-tank said New Delhi
could prevent foreign firms monopolising the market for GM seeds
by allowing the sale of only locally developed varieties.
Monsanto, the world's biggest seed company, is
locked in a bitter battle with an Indian firm, drawing in the
Indian and U.S. governments.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Susan Thomas)