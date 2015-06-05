Nestle promises transparency to get noodles back on Indian shelves

NEW DELHI, June 5 Nestle's global chief
executive promised on Friday to win back the trust of Indian
consumers and work with food safety authorities to get its
popular Maggi noodles back on the country's shelves "as soon as
possible".
But Chief Executive Paul Bulcke also called for greater
clarity from India's own regulators, asking to see the results
of laboratory tests that have prompted at least six states to
ban Maggi noodles.
"We are a company that lives on the trust of consumers,"
Bulcke told reporters in New Delhi.
"I am confident that we are going to come back very soon."
Nestle announced earlier on Friday it would withdraw the
noodles from sale, two weeks after a local regulator first
reported excess lead in some packets.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Clara Ferreira Marques;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)