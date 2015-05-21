Nestle challenges Indian order on Maggi noodles recall

MUMBAI May 21 Nestle India Ltd has taken issue with an order from regional food inspectors in a northern Indian state to recall a batch of Maggi noodles on the grounds that it contained dangerous levels of lead.

"The company does not agree with the order and is filing the requisite representations with the authorities," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar Pradesh said high lead content was found during routine tests on two dozen packets of instant noodles, manufactured by Nestle India, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle SA.

Local FDA officials said all the packets of instant noodles tested in the state-run laboratory were contaminated.

Nestle India said the batch of about 200,000 packets of noodles it was being asked to recall were made in February last year and had already reached their "best-before" date last November.

It said it collects stock nearing best-before dates from distributors and retailers and was confident products from that batch were no longer on the market.

Nestle India also said it had not received any other order to recall noodles currently being sold. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)