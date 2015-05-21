Nestle challenges Indian order on Maggi noodles recall

MUMBAI May 21 Nestle India Ltd has
taken issue with an order from regional food inspectors in a
northern Indian state to recall a batch of Maggi noodles on the
grounds that it contained dangerous levels of lead.
"The company does not agree with the order and is filing the
requisite representations with the authorities," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) in Uttar
Pradesh said high lead content was found during routine tests on
two dozen packets of instant noodles, manufactured by Nestle
India, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle SA.
Local FDA officials said all the packets of instant noodles
tested in the state-run laboratory were contaminated.
Nestle India said the batch of about 200,000 packets of
noodles it was being asked to recall were made in February last
year and had already reached their "best-before" date last
November.
It said it collects stock nearing best-before dates from
distributors and retailers and was confident products from that
batch were no longer on the market.
Nestle India also said it had not received any other order
to recall noodles currently being sold.
