India orders safety checks on Nestle's Maggi noodles

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 3 India's food minister
on Wednesday ordered safety checks on Nestle India's
Maggi instant noodles after regional food inspectors said the
test batches of the popular snack were found to contain
dangerous levels of lead.
The Swiss-based food giant has challenged the findings since
the results of a first test in Uttar Pradesh hit the headlines
last week.
But the city government of India's capital on Wednesday
slapped a 15-day ban on Maggi noodles and said it would launch a
criminal case against Nestle India on allegations of food
adulteration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national government followed
up by ordering an investigation of a product that accounts for
15-20 percent of Nestle's revenues in India.
"We are not going to wait for all the reports to come," Food
and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters.
"The reports that are coming out - whether they are right or
wrong, that I do not know. But the issue is serious."
The Food Safety and Drug Administration in Uttar Pradesh
found lead content of 17.2 parts per million (ppm) in routine
tests on Nestle instant noodles - seven times the legal limit.
In response Nestle India said that it had conducted internal
and external tests of 125 million Maggi packets which showed
"lead levels are well within the limits specified by food
regulations and that Maggi noodles are safe to eat."
Nestle's troubles have been aggravated by a separate
incident in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where one consumer
filed a complaint after he allegedly found insect larvae in
Nestle's NAN PRO-3 baby formula.
The company said on Tuesday it had not been contacted by the
consumer or the authorities in relation to this matter.
Future Group, one of India's biggest retailers, has taken
Maggi noodles off its store shelves, but the product continues
to be widely available at corner shops, food stands and cafes.
Sanket Chheda, owner of Bites restaurant in Mumbai, India's
financial capital, said he had seen a small dip in demand for
Maggi noodles that he serves cooked.
"The dip in demand in very marginal. I'm waiting for a
definitive verdict on this. Till then, I'm not thinking of
taking it off the menu," he said.
Nestle could not immediately be reached for comment, but
said earlier it had not yet heard officially from the
authorities, besides an order from Uttar Pradesh to recall Maggi
products.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai, Malini Menon in
New Delhi and; Sandhya Ravishankar in Chennai; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Greg Mahlich)