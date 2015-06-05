UPDATE 3-Nestle pulls Maggi noodles off Indian shelves as food scare spreads

* Swiss food giant says noodles "completely safe"
* Group CEO Paul Bulcke to speak in New Delhi
* Several states ban noodles over reported lead content
* India's most significant food scare in last decade
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, June 5 Nestle SA will pull its
Maggi instant noodles from stores across in India, withdrawing
one of the country's most popular snacks after weeks of damaging
headlines triggered by regulators' reports that some packs
contained excess lead.
In what has become India's most significant packaged foods
scare for nearly a decade, Nestle reiterated on Friday that its
noodles were safe. But after coming under fire for what domestic
media said was a failure to react swiftly and decisively, the
group said it would pull the product regardless, more than two
weeks after food inspectors first reported their findings.
At least six states, several major retailers and even the
Indian army have banned Maggi noodles. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu
became the first state to ban a handful of brands of instant
noodles, including Nestle's.
"Unfortunately, recent developments and unfounded concerns
about the product have led to an environment of confusion for
the consumer, to such an extent that we have decided to withdraw
the product off the shelves, despite the product being safe,"
the Switzerland-based firm said in a brief statement.
Sales of Maggi in India represent just 0.005 percent of
Nestle's global revenue of almost 92 billion Swiss francs
($98.6 billion). Maggi noodles account for roughly a fifth of
Nestle's sales in India, which also include dairy products,
chocolate and baby food.
But the importance of containing damage to the brand has not
been lost on Nestle, whose group chief executive Paul Bulcke
will speak later on Friday in New Delhi to seek to draw a line
under the scare.
Maggi two-minute noodles, which sell at roughly a dozen
rupees ($0.20) per single-serving packet, are a hugely popular
snack in India. The food is frequently served to children and
eaten at roadside shacks and "Maggi points" across the country.
Often using Bollywood superstars in advertising campaigns,
Maggi has been a market leader for three decades, though it now
competes with rival brands like Hindustan Unilever Ltd's
Knorr and GlaxoSmithKline PLC's Horlicks.
Analysts and industry advisers welcomed the recall but
questioned the firm's strategy of denying the problem for weeks,
even as headlines proliferated.
"If you ask me everything that Nestle has done is wrong,"
said Arvind Singhal, chairman of retail consultancy Technopak.
"In this day and age of social media you cannot question the
government and consumers...If your product is safe and you are
confident, you recall it immediately without question, because
it is safe, and will pass tests."
MAGGI POINT
Despite poor public hygiene, India has not experienced food
scares on the scale that has hit neighbouring China in recent
years. But analysts say the country's increasingly affluent,
health-conscious consumers and easy access to social media are
likely to mean more incidents are brought to public attention,
and international brands need to be better prepared.
Employees questioned by Reuters at several multinational
food companies operating in India reported what one described as
a "state of alert".
"You have to understand multinationals are soft targets,"
said a top executive at one, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"If they checked street food, who knows how much lead and other
things are to be found?"
The noodle scare is India's biggest involving packaged foods
since 2006, when a New Delhi environmental group raised
questions over pesticide traces in Coca Cola Co and
PepsiCo Inc fizzy drinks.
Food inspectors in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh last
month reported high lead content was found during routine tests
on two dozen packets of instant noodles.
Nestle India had said earlier this week it had conducted
internal and external tests on samples of 125 million Maggi
packets which showed the noodles were safe to eat.
($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Kenneth Maxwell)