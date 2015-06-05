UPDATE 4-Nestle pulls Maggi noodles off Indian shelves as food scare spreads

* Several states ban noodles over reported lead content
* Group CEO Bulcke tells reporters noodles are "safe"
* Regulator says noodles "hazardous"
* India's most significant food scare in last decade
(Adds comments from press conference, regulator)
By Aditya Kalra and Clara Ferreira-Marques
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 5 Nestle SA,
battling a reputational crisis in India, pulled its Maggi
instant noodles from stores across the country on Friday after
regulators reported some packets contained excess lead.
After coming under fire for failing to react swiftly and
decisively, Nestle bowed to pressure in the early hours of
Friday and announced an India-wide recall.
In an effort to quell India's most significant food scare in
nearly a decade, the Swiss food giant fielded group chief
executive Paul Bulcke to calm consumers at a televised press
conference. Instead, he faced a rowdy gathering where he was
frequently shouted down by Indian reporters.
Adding to Nestle's troubles, India's food safety regulator
issued a statement just as that meeting ended, accusing the food
giant of violating labelling and other rules in India. It
ordered a recall of the instant noodles it said were "unsafe and
hazardous" for human consumption.
"We are a company that lives on the trust of our consumers,"
Bulcke told a packed news conference in New Delhi, repeating
that it had protectively recalled the noodles to ease the minds
of "shaken" consumers, but that there was no safety concern.
Sales of Maggi in India represent roughly 0.005 percent of
Nestle's global revenue of almost 92 billion Swiss francs
($98.6 billion), but the brand damage could extend further, and
Bulcke acknowledged the company had fallen short.
"If you have confusion there is something wrong with
communications. That's why we are sitting here," he said.
Since inspectors in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh made
their first report two weeks ago, at least six states, several
major retailers and the Indian army have banned Maggi noodles.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu became the first state to ban several
instant noodle brands, including Nestle's.
MAGGI POINTS
Maggi two-minute noodles, which sell for a dozen rupees
($0.20) per single-serving packet, are hugely popular in India.
The snack is frequently served to children and eaten at roadside
shacks and "Maggi points" across the country.
With Bollywood superstars in its advertising campaigns,
Maggi has been a market leader for three decades, though it now
competes with rival brands like Hindustan Unilever Ltd's
Knorr and GlaxoSmithKline PLC's Horlicks.
Analysts and industry advisers welcomed the recall but
questioned the firm's strategy of clashing with the regulator
and denying the problem for weeks as headlines proliferated.
"If you ask me everything that Nestle has done is wrong,"
said Arvind Singhal, chairman of retail consultancy Technopak.
"In this day and age of social media, you cannot question
the government and consumers."
Bulcke said publicly Nestle would not challenge the Indian
food testing methods, but the regulator's report indicated
Nestle had contested elements including the fact condiments were
tested separately to the noodles.
The regulator itself, though, when questioned on the matter
by Reuters on Thursday, highlighted failings in a country where
there is a chronic shortage of state laboratories for both food
and drugs.
Despite poor public hygiene, to date India has not
experienced food scares on the same scale as China. But analysts
say increasingly affluent, health-conscious consumers and easy
access to social media are likely to mean more incidents capture
public attention, and global brands need to be better prepared.
Employees contacted by Reuters at several multinational food
companies in India reported what one described as a "state of
alert".
"You have to understand multinationals are soft targets,"
said one top executive. "If they checked street food, who knows
how much lead and other things are to be found?"
The noodle scare is India's biggest involving packaged foods
since 2006, when an environmental group raised questions over
pesticide traces in Coca Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc
fizzy drinks.
($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI and
Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Christopher Cushing)