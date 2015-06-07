India seeks damages from Nestle after noodle scare - govt sources

| NEW DELHI, June 7
NEW DELHI, June 7 India's government has filed
for damages from food group Nestle after a food scare
involving reports of excess lead in Maggi noodles forced a
nationwide recall, government officials said on Sunday.
"It's a serious matter concerning public health and the law
allows us to take suo moto legal steps, or legal actions,
against erring entities," said one official in the consumer
affairs department of the food ministry.
The claim, made on behalf of Indian consumers, was not filed
through the courts but with the National Consumer Disputes
Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which has semi-judicial powers and
will decide on the merits of the case and the size of any
damages.
The officials said Nestle was being accused of unfair trade
practices, adding this is the first case in which the Indian
government has sought damages from a multinational.
A Nestle spokesman in India said the company had not
received any official notification as of Sunday, and could not
comment. The food ministry sources said NCDRC would notify the
company when the case comes up, likely next week.
Nestle has been under fire in India since one regional
regulator said in May that it had found evidence of excess lead
and monosodium glutamate (MSG) in some packets of Maggi instant
noodles, a cheap and hugely popular snack.
Since then, several state regulators have followed, and
Nestle said early on Friday that it would temporarily withdraw
all Maggi noodles from the country's shelves, though it
reiterated the products were safe.
Total Maggi sales in India, including sauces and condiments,
account for less than 1 percent of Nestle's group annual sales,
but brand damage could be significant in a country where the
noodles are ubiquitous, in homes and roadside eateries.
Nestle fielded its global chief executive on Friday to help
quell one India's most high profile food scares in a decade.
Indian newspapers reported separately on Sunday that the
national food safety agency planned to inspect all Nestle's
manufacturing facilities across India as a result of the scare.
Nestle has eight factories in India, though not all produce
Maggi.
Calls to the agency's office went unanswered on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Kim Coghill)