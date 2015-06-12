Nestle argues against 'arbitrary' noodle ban in Indian court

| MUMBAI, June 12
MUMBAI, June 12 An Indian regulator's report
that found excess lead in Maggi instant noodles should be
disregarded, food group Nestle said on Friday, as the
sample was open for three months and past its sell-by date by
the time it was tested.
Nestle has been battling its worst ever branding crisis in
India since a regulator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh
found monosodium glutamate (MSG) and excess lead in a sample of
its hugely popular noodles.
Last week, Nestle withdrew all varieties of the noodles,
hours before the country's food safety authority (FSSAI) banned
the snack, ruling it "unsafe and hazardous".
But Nestle maintains the noodles are safe and the food giant
told the Bombay High Court on Friday that FSSAI'S decision was
arbitrary, and questioned the standards of testing behind it.
"It is a sad commentary on the state of our labs," Nestle
lawyer Iqbal Chagla said of the sample's handling, adding delays
in testing the pack at the government's Calcutta lab may have
contaminated it.
The storm over Maggi noodles, one of India's most popular
snacks, has gripped increasingly health-conscious consumers, and
has also highlighted shortcomings in the country's understaffed
and underfunded food safety network.
The next hearing is on June 30. Until then, the court ruled
the FSSAI order to withdraw the noodles stands.
(Writing by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Mark Potter)