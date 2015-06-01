UPDATE 1-Indian food inspectors file case against Nestle over noodles

* Food inspectors allege high lead level in Nestle noodles
* File criminal complaint; court hearing on July 1
* Nestle says external & internal tests show noodles safe to
eat
By Sharat Pradhan
LUCKNOW, India, June 1 Food safety inspectors in
the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh said they had filed a
criminal complaint against Nestle's local arm after
saying they had found high levels of lead in some packets of
Maggi instant noodles
Nestle India, which disputes the findings, has said the
batch in question was manufactured in February 2014 so was
already past its sell-by date in April this year and would have
been automatically collected from retailers by the time the
inspectors announced a recall of the products.
A spokesman for Nestle India, which has said it has carried
out extensive independent and internal tests, said the company
has not yet been notified of the complaint.
The noodles, which sell at roughly a dozen rupees ($0.20)
per single-serving packet, are a hugely popular snack in India
and Maggi has long been market leader.
The action was filed at a local court in the city of
Barabanki, about 30 kilometers east of the capital Lucknow, and
a hearing has been set for July 1, an official at the local Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
The Uttar Pradesh FDA had ordered a recall of a 200,000-pack
batch of noodles at the end of April, after a spot check which
it said showed elevated levels of monosodium glutamate (MSG), a
flavour enhancer, and lead 17 times above the permissible limit.
Nestle India, whose parent is Swiss-based foods group Nestle
SA, said it had shared with the authorities test
results that conclude its noodles are safe to eat.
"We regularly monitor all our raw material for lead,
including testing by accredited laboratories which have
consistently shown levels in Maggi noodles to be within
permissible limits," Nestle said in a statement.
The FDA official confirmed on Monday that as well as Nestle
India the complaint included the manufacturing unit, the
retailer selling the tainted packs, two Nestle managers and even
Bollywood stars who promoted the two-minute snack.
($1 = 63.6000 Indian rupees)
