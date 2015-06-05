Nestle noodles "unsafe", violate food safety laws - India regulator

NEW DELHI, June 5 India's food safety regulator
said on Friday that laboratory tests had found overwhelming
evidence that Nestle India's instant noodle products
are "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption.
In a notice issued after a meeting with Nestle's global CEO
Paul Bulcke on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority
of India also said it was evident that Nestle had failed to
comply with its obligations under India's food safety laws.
While reserving the right to prosecute, the FSSAI issued a
series of orders to Nestle, including withdrawing nine versions
of its Maggi instant noodles and another product that was being
sold without product approval.
Nestle had earlier on Friday announced the temporary recall
of its Maggi noodles across India.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)