Netflix set to tap Bollywood-mad India in pursuit of global viewers

* Netflix likely to announce expansion plans at CES
-industry execs, analysts
* Netflix could partner telecoms firms to drive
subscriptions
* 4G roll-out to boost content consumption
MUMBAI, Jan 5 Netflix Inc's global
expansion is set to reach movie-mad India, industry executives
said, where high-speed Internet connectivity is rapidly
spreading among a vast population used to paying pennies for
their latest Bollywood fix.
Slowing growth at home in the United States has put pressure
on video-streaming service Netflix to grow internationally and
India, where a fifth of the country's 1.3 billion people are
online, is widely seen as a likely next step in Asia.
Netflix declined to comment on its plans but industry
executives told Reuters they expect an India announcement as
early as this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas, where co-founder and Chief Executive Reed Hastings is
scheduled to talk about the company's international expansion.
"Netflix is entering India at the right time," said analyst
Tarun Pathak at Counterpoint Technology Research.
Most Indian Internet users go online via smartphones, which
are increasingly capable of connecting to the latest,
fourth-generation network (4G) which cuts streaming times
considerably.
"We expect at least one in two mobile devices sold this year
to be 4G equipped," Pathak said.
The challenge is convincing Indians to spend, analysts said.
Netflix's average revenue per user (ARPU) in the third quarter
was $25.29 in the United States and $21.59 abroad.
In India, where a movie can cost 29 rupees (44 cents) and
monthly subscriptions are as little as 200 rupees, analysts
expect ARPUs to be a fraction of that.
MOBILE PARTNER
With most Indians getting online with smartphones, a telecom
partner could speed Netflix's market entry a year after Hotstar
- from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc controlled Star
Network - and three years after Singapore-based Spuul.
Netflix paired with SoftBank Group Corp for its
Japan launch, piggybacking on the one of the country's mobile
network providers for its first foray in Asia in September.
Netflix's U.S.-listed Indian rival Eros International PLC
announced a partnership on Monday with Idea Cellular
Ltd, the country's third-biggest mobile carrier with
167 million subscribers.
For telecoms companies, streaming services increase data
consumption which is more lucrative than telephone calls.
Moreover, movie subscriber numbers are widely expected to jump
with the large scale introduction of 4G services, led by the Jio
network of Reliance Industries Ltd.
But in price-sensitive India, reaching new customers with
big-budget content is likely to prove far easier than fending
off the appeal of cheap, easily available pirated copies.
"In India our biggest worry is not Netflix," said Michael
Smith, chief technology officer at startup Hooq, backed by
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Time Warner Inc
and Sony Corp.
"It's the 20 cent copy of a movie that has just been
released."
($1 = 66.5828 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by
Lisa Richwine in LOS ANGELES; Editing by Christopher Cushing)