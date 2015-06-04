India's Tamil Nadu bans several noodle products, including Nestle's

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
CHENNAI, India, June 4 Tamil Nadu has become the first Indian state to ban several noodle products after tests found excessive levels of lead, extending a food scare triggered when some of Nestle India's noodles were found unfit for consumption.
The state government said on Thursday tests showed excessive levels of lead in Nestle's Maggi noodles and Reliance's instant noodles, as well as Wai Wai Xpress Noodles and Smith and Jones Chicken Masala Noodles.
"Manufacturing, stocking and sales ... will be banned for three months as an initial move," the state government said in a statement. "An order has also been communicated to the concerned companies to withdraw all stocks from the Tamil Nadu market."
Nationwide safety checks were triggered after routine tests in northern Uttar Pradesh state showed lead content of 17.2 parts per million in Nestle's instant noodles - seven times the legal limit. Nestle has challenged the findings.
Uttarakhand state has banned Maggi noodles for 90 days, while Delhi on Wednesday imposed a 15-day ban. The states of Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir have also banned sales of Maggi. (Reporting by Sandhya Ravishankar; Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Evans)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.