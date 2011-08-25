India stock market to launch derivatives on S&P, Dow

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
MUMBAI Aug 25 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch derivative contracts on the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, it said in a statement, allowing Indian investors access to global indices.
"Derivative contracts on these global indices will provide Indian investors easy access to U.S. markets in Indian market hours, without taking any currency risk," Ravi Narain, chief executive of the NSE, said in a statement.
The 50-share NSE is the second largest derivatives exchange in Asia and the fifth largest derivatives exchange in the world, the exchange said in a statement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average , an index of 30 largest publicly-traded U.S. firms, and the S&P 500 , which tracks 500 firms across the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, are the two most widely followed indices of large-cap U.S. stocks. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: