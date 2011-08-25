India stock market to launch derivatives on S&P, Dow

MUMBAI Aug 25 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch derivative contracts on the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, it said in a statement, allowing Indian investors access to global indices.

"Derivative contracts on these global indices will provide Indian investors easy access to U.S. markets in Indian market hours, without taking any currency risk," Ravi Narain, chief executive of the NSE, said in a statement.

The 50-share NSE is the second largest derivatives exchange in Asia and the fifth largest derivatives exchange in the world, the exchange said in a statement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , an index of 30 largest publicly-traded U.S. firms, and the S&P 500 , which tracks 500 firms across the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, are the two most widely followed indices of large-cap U.S. stocks. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jui Chakravorty)