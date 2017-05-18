Foreign suppliers urged to step up as India backs own nuclear design

* New Delhi plans ninefold boost in nuclear capacity by 2032
* India fast-tracks own-brand reactor construction
* Continues parallel talks with foreign suppliers
* Reactor makers must be financially sound - official
* India will only buy proven reactor technology
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, May 18 India's plan to build 10 of
its own nuclear reactors does not signal a pivot away from
foreign suppliers, but to succeed their projects must be
financially sound and based on proven technology, a top official
told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday backed a
plan to build a fleet of indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water
Reactors (PHWRs) capable of generating 7,000 megawatts of power
- more than India's existing installed capacity.
The announcement comes as talks with U.S., French and
Russian suppliers drag but Sekhar Basu, secretary of the
government's Department of Atomic Energy, rejected suggestions
that New Delhi was losing patience.
"These are all part of our programme," Basu told Reuters in
a telephone interview. He added that there was "no correlation"
between Wednesday's decision and the separate talks with foreign
suppliers.
Modi has made nuclear expansion a key plank of his strategy
to supply Asia's No.3 economy, and 1.3 billion people, with
enough power to drive long-term growth. About 300 million
Indians still lack access to power.
But, despite a civil nuclear accord struck with the United
States in 2005, a hoped-for bonanza in India has yet to
materialise. Domestically-built nuclear projects have also been
slow to get off the ground.
That has left a target of boosting nuclear capacity ninefold
to 63,000 MW by 2032 looking increasingly ambitious.
BANKRUPTCY BLIGHT
Negotiations with Westinghouse Electric to build six of its
AP1000 reactors in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh have
been complicated by its bankruptcy filing in March, triggered by
huge overruns at its U.S. projects.
Technical talks continue with Westinghouse, owned by Japan's
Toshiba Corp. But, said Basu, to strike a commercial
deal the company must show it is financially stable; the AP1000
reactor should be proven in practice; and the power supply
tariff should be viable.
He said the situation was similar with French utility EDF
, which signed a preliminary pact in Jan. 2016 to build
six European Pressurised Reactors (EPR) at Jaitapur, on India's
western seaboard.
Long delays to the construction of an EPR in Finland have
led to legal action. In France, work on an EPR is also running
years late and the estimated budget has trebled to more than 10
billion euros ($11 billion).
"They have to sort out their financial issues before
anything can come on the table," Basu said. "We will not buy a
reactor unless a plant is operating in their own country."
HOMEGROWN INDUSTRY
State-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)
operates a fleet of 22 nuclear reactors with installed capacity
of 6,780 MW.
Eighteen are Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors - a relatively
old design that does not require enriched uranium. Six more
PHWRs are under construction. India expects existing projects to
add 6,700 MW in capacity by 2021-22.
Basu said it should be possible to deliver the new PHWRs at
a cost of 15 million rupees ($230,000) per megawatt of installed
capacity. The reactors would be built serially, with the first
completed in seven years.
Indian companies, such as Larsen & Toubro,
Kirloskar Brothers Limited and Godrej & Boyce have
welcomed the government's move.
"It's a big step forward for the domestic industry. We have
capabilities in-house, both in design and construction," said
S.N. Roy, head of the nuclear business at L&T, which designs and
makes PHWRs.
"My perception is that the government of India decided to
fast-forward the nuclear programme. We have the technology
available to do it ourselves."
($1=64.4600 Indian rupees)
