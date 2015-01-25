UPDATE 2-"We have a deal" - insurance may unlock India-U.S. atomic trade

(Updates with Westinghouse comment in paragraphs 13 and 14)
By Frank Jack Daniel and Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI Jan 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a plan centered on
insurance on Sunday that they hope will convince U.S. companies
to build nuclear power stations in India, but stopped short of
demands to soften a liability law.
With the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy still fresh in India's
mind, parliament five years ago passed a law that makes
equipment suppliers ultimately responsible for an accident, a
deviation from international norms that the companies found hard
to swallow.
India's top diplomat, Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, said
the new plan was "squarely within our law".
"We have reached an understanding, the deal is done," she
said at a media briefing.
Details of the new plan were sketchy, but Indian and U.S.
diplomats said the idea was to transfer the financial risk to
insurers in case of an accident.
"The India nuclear insurance pool is a risk transfer
mechanism which is being formed by GIC Re and four other public
sector undertakings in the general insurance business in India,"
foreign ministry joint secretary Amandeep Singh said.
After India and Washington first reached a nuclear deal in
2006, nuclear commerce worth billions of dollars was meant to be
the centerpiece of a new strategic relationship, allowing New
Delhi access to nuclear technology and fuel without giving up
its weapons program. But the liability issue blocked progress.
GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy said it would
review the governmental agreement in due course.
"We believe a sustainable solution is one that brings India
into compliance with the International Convention on
Supplementary Compensation," the company, a joint venture of
General Electric and Hitachi Ltd, said in a statement.
Both GE and Westinghouse have already been given land in
Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to begin construction of reactors.
India's foreign secretary Singh said there was a bilateral
understanding that India's law was compatible with the
Convention on Supplementary Compensation. India has yet to
ratify the convention.
It is also likely that India will need a similar deal with
Japan since many of the reactor components used by the joint
U.S.-Japanese companies come from there.
Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co praised the
developments on Sunday, and said it looked forward to further
meetings and discussions, including a planned "insurance
seminar."
"Westinghouse is pleased that the U.S. government and the
government of India continue to make progress to resolve issues
that will enable Westinghouse and other U.S. companies to
participate in India's growing nuclear energy market," the
company said in a statement.
On Sunday, Richard Verma, the U.S. ambassador in New Delhi,
said the new plan was based on a memorandum of law and would not
require new legislation at this stage.
Until recently, U.S. officials have said that the best
solution would be to change the liability law.
That is deemed politically impossible by the Indian
government, in a country that suffered thousands of deaths when
U.S. company Union Carbide Corp's pesticide factory leaked gas
in 1984. Activists are still seeking financial compensation and
a clean-up of the site by parent Dow Chemical Co.
Modi is committed to increasing India's low carbon energy
sources to cut a reliance on coal, and nuclear is intended to be
a major part of the energy mix. But progress on projects has
been slow.
Under the workaround, the Indian state-run insurance company
GIC Re and three others would contribute 7.5 billion Indian
rupees ($122.09 million) to the pool and the balance would be
contributed by the government on a tapering basis, joint
secretary Singh said.
"It is similar to 26 such international pools around the
world. The details of the premiums are being worked out and the
U.S. has committed to work with India to share information and
best practices on the formation of this insurance pool."
"This is a complete risk management solution for operators
and suppliers without causing undue financial burden," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani, Aditya Kalra, Aditi
Shah, Lewis Krauskopf, Thomas Wilkes and David Brunnstrom;
Editing by Stephen Powell and Eric Walsh)