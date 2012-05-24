版本:
India HPCL chief says unaware of possible diesel price hike

NEW DELHI May 24 The head of India's state-run oil company HPCL, S.Roy Choudhury, said on Thursday he had not been informed of a possible hike in diesel prices by the federal government.

A planned meeting by a committee of ministers to discuss such a hike also now looks in doubt, following widespread protests and political backlash to a petrol price rise, a finance ministry official said earlier.

