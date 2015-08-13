UPDATE 1-India prepares to pay Iran $1.4 bln in oil dues -sources

* Indian refiners owe more than $6.5 bln for Iran oil
imports
* India seeking U.S. clearance for oil payments
* Release of some frozen Iran oil dues allowed under deal
-U.S.
* Indian Oil says first tranche could be paid this month
(Adds comments from IOC's finance head)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 13 Indian refiners have been told
to prepare to pay Iran $1.4 billion in oil dues, two sources
with knowledge of the issue said, in one of the first signs that
last month's nuclear deal is helping Tehran unlock frozen funds.
The landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six major world
powers was struck on July 14 and sanctions could begin to be
removed later this year if U.N. inspectors confirm Tehran is
complying with its provisions.
Indian Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi asked refiners this
month to prepare to pay Tehran two instalments of $700 million,
part of the money owed for oil imports, said the sources, who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Head of finance at Indian Oil Corp A.K. Sharma said
the first instalment could be made this month although the
finance ministry has yet to instruct refiners on the specific
timeline for payments.
"Some payment may happen this month. We are waiting for
instruction (from the finance ministry)," Sharma told reporters.
He did not specify the size of the first instalment but
estimated his company's share in the initial tranche would be
$60-$70 million, in proportion with IOC's share of more than
$6.5 billion in Iranian oil revenue stuck with local refiners.
Iran is desperate for funds and investment to help its
economy, crippled by decades of sanctions.
Mehrishi last month led a delegation of officials from the
Reserve Bank of India and state-run UCO Bank to Tehran
to discuss oil payments.
The exact timing of the payments is unclear since the
finance ministry is seeking clearance from the Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of treasury to go
ahead, one of the sources said.
The office of India's finance secretary did not respond to a
request for comment.
The U.S. Treasury said it did not comment specifically on
countries or institutions involved in payments. But in a
statement said: "the U.S. government has committed to render
non-sanctionable the release in instalments of certain Iranian
restricted funds held overseas in an amount consistent with
instalments provided under previous JPOA relief periods."
JPOA, or Joint Plan of Action, refers to an interim nuclear
pact that has been extended until Implementation Day, when
International Atomic Energy Agency verifies that Iran has
complied with nuclear related measures.
The Indian payments are likely to be conducted using a
mechanism based on a series of back-to-back transactions in
different currencies that are initially channelled through the
Reserve Bank of India, the sources said.
Iran would eventually get the payments in dirhams from the
United Arab Emirates' central bank.
Sharma said Indian refiners would make dollar payments to
the RBI, which will further transmit the funds.
India is Iran's biggest oil client after China, though New
Delhi has reduced purchases under pressure from sanctions and
Tehran has slipped to the seventh biggest supplier from the
second before sanctions.
As on June 30, Essar Oil owes $3.34 billion,
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd $2.49
billion, followed by $581 million owed by Indian Oil Corp.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) owes $97 million and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp has to pay $29 million.
Indian refiners together owe Iran over half of the bill for
crude bought since February 2013, when a route to pay for
Iranian oil through Turkey's Halkbank was stopped.
Under an interim nuclear deal in November 2013, some of
Iran's blocked funds were released by Asian buyers, including
India.
Indian companies have deposited 45 percent of their oil
payments in a rupee-denominated account at an Indian state bank
that Iran is allowed to use to buy goods not covered by
sanctions such as food and medicines.
About 170 billion Indian rupees ($2.62 billion) are in
Iran's account with UCO Bank.
($1 = 64.8027 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati in Washington;
Editing by Ed Davies and David Evans)