India readies refiners for $700 mln oil payment to Iran -sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Indian refiners have been
told to prepare to deposit $700 million with United Commercial
Bank in readiness for it to pass on the first
instalment of oil payments owed to Iran, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said, ahead of the expected lifting of
sanctions against Tehran.
After the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six major
world powers struck on July 14, sanctions could begin to be
removed later this year if U.N. inspectors confirm Tehran is
complying with its provisions.
The refiners -- Essar Oil, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals, Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and HPCL Mittal Energy -- together owe
a total of more than $6.6 billion. The $700 million part-payment
will be split in line of the proportion owed by each.
Last month Reuters reported that Indian refiners were asked
to be prepared to pay $1.4 billion dollars to Iran in two equal
installments.
India is Iran's biggest oil client behind China, though New
Delhi has reduced purchases under pressure from sanctions.
Indian refiners together owe Iran more than half of the bill
for crude bought since February 2013, when a route to pay for
Iranian oil through Turkey's Halkbank was stopped.
Under an interim nuclear deal in November 2013, some of
Iran's blocked funds were released by Asian buyers, including
India.
Indian companies have deposited 45 percent of their oil
payments in a rupee-denominated account at United Commercial
Bank, which Iran is allowed to use to buy goods not covered by
sanctions, such as food and medicine.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)