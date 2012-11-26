India ONGC Videsh to get 20,000 bpd from Kashagan stake purchase

NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's ONGC Videsh said it
would get an average 1 million tonnes a year (20,000 barrels per
day) for a period of over 25 year with a peak of 1.6 million
tonnes from its planned acquisition of a stake in the Kashagan
Field in the Caspian Sea.
ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of explorer
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, on Monday agreed to buy an
8.4 percent stake in the North Caspian Sea production sharing
agreement that includes the Kashagan Field, in Kazakhstan, from
ConocoPhillips.
"When Phase 2 and 3 are implemented, the OVL's share will be
significantly higher," it said in a statement.