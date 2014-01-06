ONGC Videsh mulls oil-for-debt deal to fund Mozambique buy

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's ONGC Videsh, the
overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, is considering an oil-for-debt deal to help fund the
acquisition of a Mozambique gas field, its head of finance S.P.
Garg said on Monday.
ONGC Videsh has already raised $1.5 billion through bridge
loans to help fund the purchase and will raise another $2.5
billion by March, Garg said.
"We are exploring various options including a term loan,
bond issue and advance sale of our crude oil to raise funds. The
ultimate decision will depend on the cost of funds," Garg told
reporters.
"In the current scenario, ONGC is not generating a surplus,
so we have to resort to borrowing," he added.
Parent firm ONGC, India's largest oil and gas exploration
company, is forced to provide a hefty discount on oil sales to
India's state refiners, which sell fuel at low prices fixed by
the government.
In June, ONGC together with Oil India acquired a
10 percent stake in a deepwater gas field in Mozambique's Rovuma
basin from Videocon for $2.48 billion.
In August ONGC agreed to buy another 10 percent stake in the
field from Anadarko Petroleum for $2.64 billion.
The field has the potential to become one of the world's
largest hubs for production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the
companies have said, and has helped boost Mozambique's gas
reserves to around 150 trillion cubic feet.
Garg said ONGC Videsh could sign a three-year deal to raise
funding in exchange for future oil output from any of its
producing assets in Russia, Azerbaijan or Brazil.
ONGC Videsh has stakes of 27 percent in the BC-10 block in
Brazil's Campos Basin, 20 percent in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project
and 2.7 percent in the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli group of
oilfields in Azerbaijan.
It sells oil from the Brazil field on a term contract basis
and sells crude from Sakhalin and Azeri fields through spot
tenders.
Due to political problems in Sudan, ONGC Videsh is not
planning to rely on its oil output from Sudan to raise debt and
has shut its South Sudan fields, Garg said.