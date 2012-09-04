India's ONGC says U.S. plans hit by Iran, Sudan exposure

BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is facing problems over possible investments in the United States because of its exposure to sanctions-hit Iran and Sudan, the state-run explorer's chairman, Sudhir Vasudev, said on Tuesday.
ONGC has been in talks with U.S company ConocoPhillips about cooperation on shale gas. ONGC is also considering a bid for part of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings worth about $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters in June..
ONGC has exploration rights on a block offshore Iran and its overseas arm, ONGC Videsh, is part of a consortium operating in Sudan.
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Bank of America Corp's board awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, the largest pay package he has received since taking the helm of the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.