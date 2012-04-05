INSIGHT-In Bangalore, a remake to avoid being "Bangalored"

| BANGALORE, April 5
BANGALORE, April 5 Rajesh Rao is among a handful
of Indian entrepreneurs who may prevent the country's software
industry from getting "Bangalored".
The 41-year-old self-confessed geek runs Dhruva, a firm that
sells content and services to global online game companies from
a bungalow in a crowded suburb of a city that has come to embody
outsourcing and the transfer of jobs from the West.
But plain vanilla outsourcing - help desks and back office
operations - is finding cheaper locations abroad. India's
software industry has discovered it needs to move up the value
chain or enter niche areas like gaming to continue growing.
Rao, a dapper man with a soul patch beard, was drawn to
multimedia computing while at university and set up his own
firm. He progressed to video gaming and says he lucked into a
sector that is now realising its potential. It is less than a
$500 million business in India - and $50 billion worldwide and
growing.
"Whenever something transcends from a geek activity to an
everyday activity, that's when you can say that this is now
going to become mainstream," Rao said at his unpretentious
headquarters set amid shops, a temple, a women's college and
cheek-by-jowl homes.
As gaming scales up, the advantages of outsourcing are
becoming apparent to the firms on the U.S. West Coast that
dominate the sector. Jobs that can cost up to $12,000-$15,000
per man-month there can be outsourced to companies in India like
Dhruva for about $4,000-$5,000.
"The gaming industry began to discover the benefits of
outsourcing, and we were already there, and so we started seeing
a huge upswing in business," Rao said, speaking in a new office,
set up as he expands staff. Many of the desks are unoccupied and
cabling has yet to be completed.
"We are now beginning to see that big wave. Pretty much the
floodgates are opening."
San Francisco-based Zynga, which started off games like
FarmVille and Mafia Wars on Facebook, has also bet on Bangalore,
setting up an office and a creative studio, the first outside
the United States, with over 200 employees. Thomson Reuters
itself has more than 6,000 staff in technology, sales, editorial
and customer support in Bangalore.
Zynga Chief Technology Officer Cadir Lee said the city was
attractive because it combined experience and talent.
"I see Bangalore going through a pyramid, where you started
with lower-value functions like call centre work, then it moved
up to BPO (business process outsourcing) and more strategic IT
projects, but still very directed work," he said in a telephone
interview. "At the top of that is product development. That is
just getting critical mass in Bangalore."
THE UPGRADE
India's IT industry, with Bangalore firms forming the
largest component, is now worth an annual $100 billion and
growing 14 percent per year, one of the few bright spots in an
economy blighted by policy stagnation and political instability.
But growth has tapered off from 20 plus percent a few years
ago. Rising wages, uneven infrastructure and a talent pool that
doesn't fully meet requirements are other worrying factors.
Technology and special skill-sets are the answer, analysts
say. Indian companies are now into engineering services,
alternative business models and bio-technology as well as
animation and gaming. Many will offer increased revenue in
addition to cost savings.
"Gaming, product development, the D of R&D (research and
development), applied research, engineering and design - you can
see all forms of these emerging in India," said Noshir Kaka,
managing director of McKinsey and Co's India operations.
"We are going to see a whole range of alternative business
models that are going to emerge. You are going to see companies
that are going to put together a proprietary platform with some
processing capability, added to that software development and
data and analytics and give it as a combined offering. You start
changing the business value proposition to a client."
Around the turn of the century, the confluence of better
communications and fibre-optic networks, a pool of software
talent and government incentives for the IT industry made
Bangalore the global hub of outsourcing.
It started mostly as a low-cost way of dealing with issues
like the Y2K bug, but it then fundamentally began to alter
international business. Companies in the West began to relocate
hundreds of thousands of jobs to India.
In 2008 alone, companies in the United States and Europe
saved over $20 billion by outsourcing services to India,
according to a McKinsey report.
Once called a pensioners' paradise, a favoured retirement
spot for army and government officers, Bangalore became one of
only two cities in the world to have a verb derived from its
name (the other is Shanghai). Getting Bangalored came to mean
losing a job to outsourcing.
Hyderabad, a rival outsourcing-focused city 550 km to the
north, began to be called "Cyberabad".
But as incomes rose, low-value jobs like call centres and
help desks began to make the transition to even cheaper
locations like the Philippines and Eastern Europe.
Part of the answer, says B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, the founder of
Hyderabad-based engineering services firm Infotech, is a
"leap-frog" in technology.
"So far this business has been very linear. As more
technology, maturity and confidence come into this industry, you
will certainly find people ... moving to the next plateau."
Infotech, with estimated revenue this year seen up 22
percent at $250 million, is among the most technically advanced
firms India, providing services like computer-aided design for
aircraft engines and digitalisation of drawings and maps.
"We do participate with our customers at this point of
time," said Reddy in a phone interview. "Though we are a
services company, our engineers' names have started appearing in
the list of patents."
Firms like Infosys, India's $6 billion outsourcing giant,
are moving up the value chain in their own way and switching
from traditional markets in the United States and Europe.
"We are looking at new areas like embedded systems, we have
accelerated our consulting growth, we have focused on emerging
markets much more," said founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, a legend
in the industry.
"We have enhanced involvement in the digital economy; health
care is a big area of opportunity," he said in an interview at
the sprawling Infosys headquarters in Bangalore.
THE TALENT POOL
The limiting factor is a shortage of job-ready engineers,
with companies willing to pay a premium for workers who have
proved themselves in other IT firms. But that adds to costs and
risks making companies uncompetitive, or doing to them what they
have done to companies in the West.
Infosys solves the problem by trawling universities for
graduates and then training them for up to eight months. Talent
shops, where industry-ready skills are taught, have emerged
elsewhere.
"From so-called bodyshopping in the software industry in the
80s and 90s, now we have come to a stage where complete R&D
outsourcing is happening," said J.A. Chowdary, who runs Talent
Sprint, a company that provides training to IT professionals.
"This calls for a huge jump in quality manpower. Many
engineering colleges are able to produce students, but Nasscom
(National Association of Software and Services Companies) says
only 20 percent are employable. So there's a big shortfall."
Other estimates say only about a quarter of the 770,000
engineering graduates each year are ready to join the workforce.
Another quarter needs training and the rest will take on
non-software jobs or remain unemployed.
Because the numbers are so huge, India's IT sector will
continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace. But Srini Raju, who
runs the Peepul venture capital fund aimed at the IT sector,
said Indians by and large lacked the innovation and
entrepreneurship skills to bolt on to talent and technology to
make cutting-edge products themselves.
"There's no hunger," he said. "I am not saying they are not
hard-working. The sacrifice and hunger are not there.
"In the West, they would have slept in their office for a
week together. Here at 5 o'clock in the evening they start
getting phone calls. I am not saying this is right or wrong.
That is the way this society is. India is not a country for
innovation any time soon."
Raju said he had about $700 million invested in Indian
companies, but mostly in service providers.
"I will not invest in innovation," he said. "I will invest
in do-ers. You can build businesses around do-ers. Around
innovation, no. It's a lack of people who will do it."
Narayana Murthy at Infosys dismissed talk of a perennial
lack of innovative talent and said India would one day produce
an entrepreneur like Steve Jobs.
"It's impossible for me to predict what the Indian Steve
Jobs will do," he said. "But I am sure there will be one. Let's
remember our story is still pretty young. Innovation will come."