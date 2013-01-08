版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 22:02 BJT

Pakistan denies launching "unprovoked" attack on Indian army

ISLAMABAD Jan 8 The Pakistan army has denied that it launched an unprovoked attack that killed two Indian soldiers in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian army said the Pakistanis had violated the ceasefire along the heavily militarized Line of Control dividing the disputed territory of Kashmir.

But a Pakistani army spokesman said in a text message "Pakistan military officials deny Indian allegation of unprovoked firing."

The allegation follows another disputed incident on Sunday, when Pakistan said Indian army troops attacked their base and killed a soldier. India said they had not launched an attack and that Pakistani troops bombarded their positions for more than five hours.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐