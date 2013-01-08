版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 21:42 BJT

India says soldiers killed by Pakistani troops in Kashmir

JAMMU, India Jan 8 Two Indian soldiers killed on the Indian side of the Line of Control dividing Kashmir on Tuesday were fired upon by Pakistani troops, an Indian military spokesman said.

The incident was "a significant escalation ... of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts supported by the Pakistan Army," said Rajesh K. Kalia, spokesman for the Indian army's Northern Command.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesman referred queries to the military.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐