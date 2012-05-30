India set for sweeping protests at petrol price rise

* Major Congress ally briefly threatens to quit coalition
* Protests, marches, blockades planned for Thursday
* To show support, BJP chief minister plans to walk to work
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Annie Banerji
NEW DELHI, May 30 Indian opposition parties
planned a national strike on Thursday in protest against the
steepest petrol price rise in the country's history, seeking to
exploit popular anger with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
embattled coalition government.
Protests, marches and road blocks were planned across the
country. The strike could reduce public transport and hit
government offices, colleges, firms and industrial plants, but
because it is not centrally organised its impact will differ
from state to state.
"It will be a total shutdown across the country. It will be
the biggest democratic protest the country has seen in a long
time," said Prakash Javdekar, a leader of the main opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won nearly 19 percent of the
vote in the 2009 election.
Strike calls in India have had mixed results in the past,
and it was not clear how many people would respond on the day. A
strong turnout could indicate popular dissatisfaction with
Singh's two-term, Congress Party-led government.
The day of action - or "bandh" - called by the BJP and
smaller left-wing parties is not a threat to the survival of
Singh's government, but it does underscore the difficulty he
faces trying to implement unpopular economic reforms.
The backlash over the petrol price increase has already
unnerved the government, prompting it to drop any immediate
plans to raise the price of heavily subsidised diesel and
kerosene, a move investors have been pushing for to narrow the
budget deficit.
The coalition, weakened by a string of corruption scandals
and infighting that has stymied reforms, faces mounting
criticism over its management of the economy.
Investors and economists cheered its decision last week to
allow state-controlled oil companies to increase petrol prices
for the first time in six months, enabling them to recover some
of the losses they had racked up due to higher oil prices and a
plunging rupee.
But the roughly 11 percent increase sparked public protests
and some of the Congress party's coalition partners have tried
to distance themselves from the decision.
Congress's second-biggest ally in parliament, the
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, briefly threatened to
quit the government on Wednesday if the increase was not
trimmed, showing why decision-making is so hard in New Delhi.
PARTIAL ROLLBACK POSSIBLE
The government and the state oil companies have already
opened the way to a partial rollback of the petrol price
increase of 6.28 rupees per litre, excluding taxes.
The head of the Indian Oil Company, R.S. Butola, strongly
hinted last week that the increase might be trimmed on June 1,
when state oil companies will review their charges based on
international oil prices and the exchange rate
The BJP controls seven of India's 28 states, including the
industrial hub of Gujarat and Karnataka, which is home to
Bangalore, India's "Silicon Valley".
A spokeswoman for computer-chip maker Intel Corp,
which has about 3,200 employees in India, most of them in
Bangalore, said the company had asked staff to work from home.
Google Inc. and Infosys, which also have
a large presence in Bangalore, said it would be "business as
usual" for them.
In Mumbai, India's financial capital, the ruling Shiv Sena
party, a BJP ally, said residents "should not venture out of
their houses" on Thursday. But banks said they anticipated no
disruption as buses and trains were expected to run normally.
In the BJP-ruled state of Himachal Pradesh, the chief
minister said he would show his support for the protest by
walking to work on Thursday rather than taking his official car.
New Delhi-based political analyst Amulya Ganguli said the
political impact of Thursday's strike would be muted.
"For people in India it will be a holiday. So they will take
advantage of the call for a bandh to stay away from work," he
predicted.
Asim Das, a 50-year-old electrician who travels to Kolkata,
the capital of West Bengal, by suburban train every day, said he
had been shocked by the price rise but would not join the
strike.
"I cannot afford to miss a day's earnings because of a
strike which serves only the politicians," he said.