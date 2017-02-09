版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 16:57 BJT

India's Petronet to cut spot LNG cargo purchases in FY 18

Feb 9 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will cut spot purchases of liquefied natural gas in the next fiscal year as it is getting supplies under a long-term deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for imports from Australia's Gorgon project, the company's chief executive Prabhat Singh said on Thursday.

The first cargo from Gorgon was received in January and it was cheaper than spot prices, he said.

Separately, Petronet LNG's head of finance, RK Garg, said the second LNG cargo from Gorgon is expected to arrive in March.

The company will receive up to 18 LNG cargos from Gorgon in bigger vessels, he said.

Petronet LNG has a long-term contract with Exxon Mobil to buy about 1.5 million tonnes of super-cooled fuel every year. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐