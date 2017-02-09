India's Petronet to cut spot LNG cargo purchases in FY 18

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Feb 9 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will cut spot purchases of liquefied natural gas in the next fiscal year as it is getting supplies under a long-term deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for imports from Australia's Gorgon project, the company's chief executive Prabhat Singh said on Thursday.
The first cargo from Gorgon was received in January and it was cheaper than spot prices, he said.
Separately, Petronet LNG's head of finance, RK Garg, said the second LNG cargo from Gorgon is expected to arrive in March.
The company will receive up to 18 LNG cargos from Gorgon in bigger vessels, he said.
Petronet LNG has a long-term contract with Exxon Mobil to buy about 1.5 million tonnes of super-cooled fuel every year. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.