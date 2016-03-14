Indian court stays government ban on Pfizer's Corex cough syrup - TV

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 14 An Indian court on Monday granted U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc's India unit a stay on a government ban on its popular cough syrup Corex, local television channels reported.
The ban on Pfizer's cough syrup was part of a wider notice issued by the government over the weekend ordering prohibition of the sale and manufacture of 344 combination drugs that a panel of experts found posed a risk to humans.
The next hearing by the New Delhi High Court on Pfizer's plea is slated for March 21, TV channels said. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.