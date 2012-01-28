India's Pfizer Oct-Dec net profit at 482.8 mln rupees

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of world's top drugmaker Pfizer Inc, on Saturday reported a net profit of 482.8 million rupees ($9.8 million) on net sales of 2.5 billion rupees. Comparable year-ago figures were not available as the drug maker had earlier changed its accounting year to March 31 from Nov. 30, it said in a statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017