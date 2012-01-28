版本:
2012年 1月 28日

India's Pfizer Oct-Dec net profit at 482.8 mln rupees

Jan 28 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian
unit of world's top drugmaker Pfizer Inc, on Saturday
reported a net profit of 482.8 million rupees ($9.8 million) on
net sales of 2.5 billion rupees.	
    Comparable year-ago figures were not available as the drug
maker had earlier changed its accounting year to March 31 from
Nov. 30, it said in a statement.

