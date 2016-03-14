Pfizer stops selling popular Corex cough syrup in India after ban

MUMBAI, March 14 U.S. pharmaceutical giant
Pfizer Inc's India unit said on Monday it had stopped
selling its popular Corex cough syrup, after regulators banned
it saying it was likely to pose a risk to humans.
Corex is a combination of chlopheniramine maleate and
codeine syrup -- one of 344 drug combinations India banned over
the weekend after a government panel of experts found they had
"no therapeutic justification."
All these medicines have entered the market over the years
based on approval from regulators of individual states, rather
the central government, as legally required.
The decision on Corex is likely to hit Pfizer's revenue and
profit. The brand brought in sales of about 1.76 billion rupees
($26.30 million) to Pfizer in the nine months ended December
2015, the company said in a statement.
Pfizer said it believed Corex had a "well-established
efficacy and safety profile in India for more than 30 years,"
without elaborating. It added that it was "exploring all
possible options at its disposal."
Another U.S. drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Ltd also
sells a codeine-based cough syrup brand in India under the name
Phensedyl, which accounts for about a third of the Indian cough
syrup market.
Phensedyl sales are estimated to make up more than 3 percent
of Abbott's $1 billion India revenue. Abbott was not immediately
available to comment on Monday, but the company said on Sunday
that it was still assessing the impact of the ban.
Reuters reported last October that Indian regulators were
privately pressuring drug firms to better police the selling of
popular codeine-based cough syrups to tackle smuggling and
addiction.
($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees)
