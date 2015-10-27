India to press drug firms to tackle cough syrup abuse

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 27 India plans to step up
pressure on pharmaceutical companies to better police supplies
of codeine-based cough syrups, concerned the firms have not yet
fully complied with directives more than a year old, a finance
ministry official said on Tuesday.
The International Narcotics Control Board ranks the abuse of
medicines containing narcotics and their smuggling from India
among the "greatest drug-related challenges" facing South Asia.
Codeine is a narcotic used in cough suppressants that are
prone to abuse by addicts, especially in neighbouring
Bangladesh, where it is banned, though smuggled in from India.
Since last year, Indian regulators have been privately
asking drug firms to make it easier for law enforcement
officials to trace smuggled cough syrup bottles back to
wholesalers, a Reuters review showed this month.
In response, companies have cut the number of bottles
produced in a single batch, but have resisted other demands,
such as selling a single batch to one buyer and changing
labelling procedures, the review showed.
Sales of the drug in India were "unusually" high in some
states and companies will again be asked to comply with new
norms, said Rashmi Verma, a senior official of the finance
ministry, which controls narcotics allocations.
"We are going to put pressure on them," said Verma, adding
that the demand would be made at the ministry's next meeting
with the drug firms, probably before the end of the year.
Verma did not give details of steps the ministry could take
to ensure compliance. She said the government had previously
reduced companies' allocation of codeine, distributed only
through state-run factories.
U.S.-based Pfizer and Abbott Laboratories
are leading players in India's $103-million market for
codeine-based cough syrups. The Indian units of both companies
did not respond to requests for comment.
Drug companies say they have taken adequate steps to control
the abuse of such syrups.
Industry executives also complain that compliance costs have
increased, and the measures demanded will swell costs and make
inventory harder to manage.
India seized about 83,000 bottles of codeine-based cough
syrup in the six months through March. In Bangladesh, where the
drug was banned in the 1980s, about 750,000 bottles were seized
last year.
In July, drug regulators also considered a complete ban on
such syrups because of "rampant misuse", the minutes of one
meeting of regulators shows.
The government does not want to ban the medicine, however,
as there is genuine demand for it, Verma added.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)